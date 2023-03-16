中英對照讀新聞》At San Francisco restaurant, pups chow on filet mignon （在舊金山的餐廳 毛小孩大快朵頤菲力牛排）

舊金山一隻狗狗在Dogue餐廳大快朵頤。（美聯社檔案照）

San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.

舊金山是美食家天堂，充滿許多米其林認證的星級餐廳，而且舊金山人很愛狗。因此，有商人決定結合這兩種愛好，打造據信是首間專門服務人類最好朋友的餐廳，也就不稀奇了。

Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, opened in September in the city’s trendy Mission District.

餐廳的名稱叫做Dogue，與時尚雜誌Vogue有諧音之趣，9月間在該市最時髦的教會區開幕。

For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg. It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.

每隻狗狗收費75美元，就能享用附多道菜色的套餐，包含雞皮鬆餅、菲力韃靼牛肉和鵪鶉蛋，同時也為狗主人準備含羞草雞尾酒和烘焙點心。

Rahmi Massarweh, a dog owner and classically trained chef, says that since opening, he’s received overwhelming support from his customers who appreciate having a place to pamper their pups.（AP）

身為狗主人及曾接受正統廚師訓練的拉米‧馬薩維說，自開幕以來，他接收到顧客排山倒海的支持，他們都很感激有一個地方可以讓愛犬大吃一頓。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

Foodie：名詞，美食家。例句：James is a total foodie and won’t miss any chance to taste good food.（詹姆斯完全是個美食家，不會放過任何品嚐美食的機會。）

Pamper：動詞，細心照顧。例句：Jimmy pampers his cat with the finest salmon.（吉米寵他的貓咪，讓牠吃頂級鮭魚。）

