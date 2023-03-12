為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Prolific blood donor Dinesh hopes to inspire others to make a difference捐血常客迪內什希望激勵他人有所作為

    迪內什．夏爾瑪自2007年以來捐血近170次。（法新社檔案照）

    2023/03/12 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.

    迪內什．夏爾瑪2007年以國際學生身分首次造訪一個捐血站，從此之後，他已捐血近170次。

    The 41-year-old says his initial decision to donate blood came about purely by chance while he was taking a stroll in Sydney. That marked the beginning of what has become a 15-year commitment.

    41歲的夏爾瑪表示，當時他在雪梨散步，一開始會決定捐血純屬偶然。這成為他15年奉獻的開端。

    "It has become a part of my few habits now and I donate blood every two weeks," Mr Sharma laughs.

    夏爾瑪先生笑著說：「如今這已成為我的興趣之一，我每隔兩週捐一次血」。

    "Every donation saves lives. So whether you donate once or a hundred times, it doesn’t matter. The important thing is to contribute to saving lives," Mr Sharma says.

    夏爾瑪先生說：「每一次捐贈都能拯救性命。所以無論你捐一次或百次，都不要緊。重點在於，作出貢獻拯救性命」。

    新聞辭典

    prolific：形容詞，多產的。例句：Rabbits are prolific.（兔子的繁殖能力很強。）

    come about：動詞片語，產生。例句：How did the accident come about?（這起事件是怎麼發生的？）

    commitment：名詞，承諾；奉獻。例句：Tom made a commitment to attend the one-month training course.（湯姆承諾要修讀長達一個月的實習課。）

