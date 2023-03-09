為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    中英對照讀新聞》Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting officers with swarm of angry bees （釋放狂暴蜜蜂襲警 麻薩諸塞州女子挨告）

    伍茲放出蜜蜂攻擊警察，自己則穿上防護服。（路透檔案照）

    2023/03/09 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper from Massachusetts, stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon while deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice.

    麻薩諸塞州55歲專業蜂農羅莉‧伍茲，在縣警準備執行驅逐令時，把一大群蜜蜂當成對付警察的危險武器，因而遭到控罪。

    The incident unfolded when Woods drove a SUV to the home in Longmeadow, towing a stack of beehives. At arriving, she exited the vehicle and tried to open the lids to unleash the bees.

    這起事件發生在伍茲開著一台休旅車、後頭拖著一堆蜂箱前往朗梅多的一戶住宅時。抵達後，她下車試圖打開蓋子放出蜜蜂。

    A sheriff’s deputy tried to stop her, but as the bees started getting out and circling the area, he pulled back. Woods then smashed the lid of one hive, agitating the bees. They swarmed the area, stinging several officers and bystanders who were nearby.

    一名縣警試圖阻止她，但因蜜蜂開始飛出並四處盤旋，他不敢上前。伍茲之後砸開其中一個蜂箱的蓋子，激怒這些蜜蜂，一大群蜜蜂衝出，叮咬多名警員和附近的路人。

    Meanwhile Woods put on a professional beekeeper suit to protect herself.

    與此同時，伍茲穿上專業的蜂農服裝保護自己。

    The residence belonged to a man who had been litigating against his removal for years, garnering support of anti-eviction activists, including Woods.（Reuters）

    這個住所住著一名多年來持續就驅逐令進行爭訟的男子，此事受到反驅逐志工的支持，包括伍茲。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    swarm：名詞，一大群（昆蟲）。例句：Ronny was so focused on observing a swarm of ants that no one can disrupt him.（羅尼很專心觀察一群螞蟻，沒人可以打斷他。）

    sting：動詞，叮、螫、刺。例句：A bee stung Ronny on his back.（一隻蜜蜂叮了羅尼的背。）

