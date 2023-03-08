中英對照讀新聞》’Are you looking at the clouds?’ Chardy fumes at umpire 「你在看雲嗎？」查迪怒嗆裁判

法國選手傑若米‧查迪在1月19日的比賽中質問裁判。（歐新社檔案照）

2023/03/08 05:30

◎管淑平

Fuming Frenchman Jeremy Chardy accused a chair umpire of making "the biggest mistake of the Australian Open" Thursday.

怒氣沖沖的法國選手傑若米‧查迪週四指控一名主審犯下「澳洲公開賽最大的錯誤」。

Chardy launched the broadside after a controversial decision during his second round match against Britain’s Dan Evans.

查迪第二輪對英國的丹‧伊凡斯的比賽，在一個具爭議性的裁定後發出批評。

It came at a crucial moment, with Chardy defending break point at 3-3 in the opening set.

此事發生在關鍵時刻，當時查迪在第一盤以3比3平手正要化解對手的破發點。

As he hit a forehand, a ball fell out of his pocket but he kept playing and Evans returned. Chardy hit his next shot which found the net to lose the point.

就在他正手擊球時，一顆球從他口袋掉出來，但他繼續擊球，伊凡斯回擊，查迪回球掛網，丟掉這一分。

The Briton said he didn’t see the extra ball so the umpire elected not to replay the point, handing him the break.

這名英國選手說他沒看到那顆掉出來的球，所以裁判選擇不重打這一球，讓他拿下這個破發點。

"Where are you looking? You looking at the birds? The clouds?" Chardy said to German chair official Miriam Bley. (AFP)

「你在看哪？你在看鳥還是看雲？」查迪向德國主審米莉安‧布雷說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

fume：動詞或名詞，發怒，憤怒地說話。例句：He is still fuming.（他還在生氣。）

broadside：名詞，猛烈抨擊。例句：He launched a broadside at his political opponents.（他向他的政治對手發動猛烈抨擊。）

