中英對照讀新聞》Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach夏威夷鯨死於漁網，胃裡有塑膠袋

研究人員在夏威夷考艾島附近的海灘上發現一頭死鯨，並在其胃裡發現漁網。（美聯社）

2023/02/07 05:30

◎盧永山

A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii likely died because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said. It highlighted the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.

科學家表示，在夏威夷沖上岸的一頭鯨，死因可能是牠吃掉大量的捕魚陷阱、漁網、塑膠袋和其他海洋垃圾，凸顯每年最終流入海洋的數百萬噸塑膠，對野生動物造成的威脅。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The body of the 17-meter long, 54,431-kilogram animal was first noticed on a reef off Kauai on February 3. High tide brought it ashore on February 4.

這頭長17公尺、重5.4431噸的動物屍體，2月3日在考艾島附近的珊瑚礁上首次被發現，2月4日漲潮將牠帶上岸。

Kristi West, the director of the University of Hawaii’s Health and Stranding Lab, said there were enough foreign objects in the opening of the whale’s intestinal tract to block food.

夏威夷大學健康與擱淺實驗室主任克莉絲蒂‧魏斯特表示，鯨腸道開口處的異物足以阻擋食物。

The whale’s stomach contained six hagfish traps, seven types of fishing net, two types of plastic bags, a light protector, fishing line. Researchers also found squid beaks, fish skeleton and remains of other prey in the whale’s stomach.

這頭鯨的胃裡有6個盲鰻陷阱、7種漁網、2種塑膠袋、1個燈罩、釣魚線。研究人員還在鯨的胃中發現烏賊喙、魚骨架和其他獵物的遺骸。

【新聞辭典】

strand：動詞，擱淺。例句：Ａ sperm whale stranded on a beach.（一頭抹香鯨擱淺在海灘上。）

debris：名詞，碎片、瓦礫、垃圾。例句：He found a pair of children’s shoes among the debris.（他在瓦礫堆中發現一雙童鞋。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法