中英對照讀新聞》San Antonio Zoo will let you name a cockroach after an ex and feed it to an animal聖安東尼奧動物園讓你用前任之名為蟑螂命名，並將牠餵給動物吃掉

美國德州聖安東尼奧動物園推出惡搞前任的募款活動，只要捐款就能以前任之名，為1隻被當作動物飼料的蟑螂命名。（擷取自該動物園官網）

2023/02/03 05:30

◎張沛元

The San Antonio Zoo is offering a special Valentine’s Day greeting for exes who just won’t bug off.

（美國德州）聖安東尼奧動物園正為那些死纏爛打的前任，提供特別的西洋情人節祝福。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your not-so-special someone and feed it to an animal – a cold, but direct message that you’re no longer interested.

只要10美元，該動物園就會以你已經不那麼在意的意中人的名字，為1隻蟑螂命名，並將牠餵給動物（吃掉）—此為（向你的前任傳達）你對他（再也）沒興趣的冷酷但直接的訊息。

Those not into bugs can choose a vegetable for $5 or a rodent for $25 instead.

不喜歡蟲子的人可以改選5美元的蔬菜，或25美元的囓齒動物。

All donors will receive a digital Valentine’s Day Card showing their support for the zoo. They can also opt to send their ex-boo a digital Valentine’s Day Card informing them that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie was named after them and fed to an animal.

所有捐款人都將收到1張顯示其對該動物園之支持的數位西洋情人節賀卡，也可選擇發送數位西洋情人節賀卡給其前任，告知對方有蟑螂、囓齒動物或蔬菜以他們命名，並餵給動物吃掉。

新聞辭典

name someone/something after someone/something：慣用語，以…為…命名。例句：The Cook Islands are named after British Captain James Cook.（庫克群島是以英國海軍上校詹姆斯‧庫克命名。）

bug/bugger off：俚語，叫人滾、走、別煩我。

into：介系詞：喜歡。例句：My favorite movie is “He’s just not that into you,” a star-studded American comedy about love and relationships.（我最喜歡的電影是眾星雲集、關於愛情與男女關係的美國喜劇《他其實沒那麼喜歡你》。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法