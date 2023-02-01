中英對照讀新聞》Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel 猛烈冬季風暴籠罩美國 使耶誕節交通打結

北美伊利湖畔、加拿大安大略省伊利堡附近的房子，被暴雪披上厚厚一層冰雪。（美聯社）

2023/02/01 05:30

◎管淑平

A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold that created mayhem for those traveling for the Christmas holiday.

一場強烈冬季風暴週六持續籠罩美國大多數地區，帶來茫茫暴雪和凍雨，淹水和危及性命的寒冷，為耶誕節出行的人們帶來一場大混亂。

The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope.

這場風暴的規模幾近空前。

About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, the National Weather Service said.

國家氣象局說，美國約60％人口都面臨某種冬季天氣公告或警報，從洛磯山脈以東到阿帕拉契山脈，氣溫驟跌到低於正常值。

“In some areas, being outdoors could lead to frostbite in minutes," it said. (AP)

「在一些地區，待在室外可能幾分鐘就會凍傷」，該局說。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

wild：形容詞，猛烈的；無根據的；非常愉快的；不受控制的。例句：He made some wild accusations against his rival.（他對對手提出一些沒有事實根據的指控。）

envelop：動詞，包圍，籠罩。例句：The mountain peaks enveloped in clouds.（山頂被雲層籠罩。）

