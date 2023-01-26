為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation 石器時代骸骨缺腳 可能揭示最早的截肢手術

    印尼一具石器時代骸骨缺了左腳，不排除是最古老截肢手術的證據。（法新社檔案照）

    印尼一具石器時代骸骨缺了左腳，不排除是最古老截肢手術的證據。（法新社檔案照）

    2023/01/26 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

    根據《自然》期刊一項新研究，在印尼一處洞穴出土的一具缺少左腳和部分左腿的3萬1000年前年輕人骸骨，可能是已知最古老截肢手術的證據。

    Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child. The prehistoric surgery could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought.

    科學家表示，這具骸骨的主人是在兒童時期接受截肢。這樁史前手術可能揭示，人類的醫療進展比過去認為的時間點古早許多。

    After examining the remains, the researchers concluded the foot bones weren’t missing from the grave, or lost in an accident — they were carefully removed. The person appears to have lived for around six to nine more years after losing the limb, eventually dying from unknown causes.

    在檢查骸骨其他部位後，研究人員總結道，腳骨並非在洞穴中遺失，或在意外中喪失，而是被仔細截除。此人失去左腳後，似乎還活了約6到9年，最終因不明原因而死。

    This shows that the prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the surgery without fatal blood loss or infection.（AP）

    這表示，這群史前掠食者對施行手術的醫療技術知之甚詳，明白如何才能不引起致命的失血或感染。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    amputation：名詞，截肢。例句：If worse comes to worst, he may face leg amputation.（若最糟情況發生，他可能面臨右腿截肢的情況。）

    remains：名詞，遺骸；剩餘物。例句：My mother hates to see remains of dinner left on the table.（我媽討厭看到沒吃完的晚餐擺在桌上。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    2023春節專區

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播