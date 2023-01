中英對照讀新聞》Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation 石器時代骸骨缺腳 可能揭示最早的截肢手術

印尼一具石器時代骸骨缺了左腳,不排除是最古老截肢手術的證據。(法新社檔案照)

2023/01/26 05:30

◎孫宇青

The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

根據《自然》期刊一項新研究,在印尼一處洞穴出土的一具缺少左腳和部分左腿的3萬1000年前年輕人骸骨,可能是已知最古老截肢手術的證據。

Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child. The prehistoric surgery could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought.

科學家表示,這具骸骨的主人是在兒童時期接受截肢。這樁史前手術可能揭示,人類的醫療進展比過去認為的時間點古早許多。

After examining the remains, the researchers concluded the foot bones weren’t missing from the grave, or lost in an accident — they were carefully removed. The person appears to have lived for around six to nine more years after losing the limb, eventually dying from unknown causes.

在檢查骸骨其他部位後,研究人員總結道,腳骨並非在洞穴中遺失,或在意外中喪失,而是被仔細截除。此人失去左腳後,似乎還活了約6到9年,最終因不明原因而死。

This shows that the prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the surgery without fatal blood loss or infection.(AP)

這表示,這群史前掠食者對施行手術的醫療技術知之甚詳,明白如何才能不引起致命的失血或感染。(美聯社)

新聞辭典

amputation:名詞,截肢。例句:If worse comes to worst, he may face leg amputation.(若最糟情況發生,他可能面臨右腿截肢的情況。)

remains:名詞,遺骸;剩餘物。例句:My mother hates to see remains of dinner left on the table.(我媽討厭看到沒吃完的晚餐擺在桌上。)

