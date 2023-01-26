中英對照讀新聞》Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation 石器時代骸骨缺腳 可能揭示最早的截肢手術

印尼一具石器時代骸骨缺了左腳，不排除是最古老截肢手術的證據。（法新社檔案照）

2023/01/26

The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

根據《自然》期刊一項新研究，在印尼一處洞穴出土的一具缺少左腳和部分左腿的3萬1000年前年輕人骸骨，可能是已知最古老截肢手術的證據。

Scientists say the amputation was performed when the person was a child. The prehistoric surgery could show that humans were making medical advances much earlier than previously thought.

科學家表示，這具骸骨的主人是在兒童時期接受截肢。這樁史前手術可能揭示，人類的醫療進展比過去認為的時間點古早許多。

After examining the remains, the researchers concluded the foot bones weren’t missing from the grave, or lost in an accident — they were carefully removed. The person appears to have lived for around six to nine more years after losing the limb, eventually dying from unknown causes.

在檢查骸骨其他部位後，研究人員總結道，腳骨並非在洞穴中遺失，或在意外中喪失，而是被仔細截除。此人失去左腳後，似乎還活了約6到9年，最終因不明原因而死。

This shows that the prehistoric foragers knew enough about medicine to perform the surgery without fatal blood loss or infection.（AP）

這表示，這群史前掠食者對施行手術的醫療技術知之甚詳，明白如何才能不引起致命的失血或感染。（美聯社）

