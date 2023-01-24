中英對照讀新聞》Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera might be listening惹人厭的過大車聲？交通攝影機可能正在監聽

紐約市已制定範圍廣泛的噪音法規，為許多噪音製造源頭設定了可允許的水平。（美聯社）

2023/01/24 05:30

◎盧永山

After the relative quiet of the pandemic, New York City has come roaring back. Just listen: Jackhammers. Honking cars and trucks. Rumbling subway trains. Sirens. Shouting.

在（武漢肺炎）疫情大流行期間的相對寧靜後，紐約市已開始咆哮回來。只要傾聽：電鑽、鳴喇叭的汽車和卡車、轟隆作響的地鐵、警報器、呼喊。

Over the years, there have been numerous efforts to quiet the cacophony. One of the latest: traffic cameras equipped with sound meters capable of identifying souped-up cars and motorbikes emitting an illegal amount of street noise.

多年來，人們做出許多努力來平息這種噪音。其中一項最新努力：配備聲級計的交通攝影機，能夠識別發出非法街頭噪音的改裝汽車和摩托車。

At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system. The city’s Department of Environmental Protection now has plans to expand the use of the roadside sound meters.

在該系統為期1年的試驗期間，迄今至少有71名司機因違反噪音規定而收到罰單。紐約市環保局現在計畫擴大路邊聲級計的使用範圍。

New York City already has one of the most extensive noise ordinances in the country, setting allowable levels for a host of noisemakers, such as jackhammers and vehicles.

紐約市的規定是全美範圍最廣泛的噪音法規之一，為許多噪音製造者設定了可容許的標準，例如電鑽和車輛。

【新聞辭典】

souped-up：形容詞，改裝的。例句：He was driving a souped-up sports car.（他開著一輛改裝的跑車）

allowable：形容詞，可允許的、正當的。例句：Resitting the exam is allowable only under certain circumstances.（只有某些情況才允許補考。）

