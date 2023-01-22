中英對照讀新聞》Emotional support alligator cools off at Philadelphia’s Love Park 情感支持的鱷魚在費城愛情公園消暑

美國人亨尼的情感支持動物是一隻鱷魚。（示意圖，法新社檔案照）

2023/01/22 05:30

◎林雨萱

Bystanders had an up-close and personal encounter with an alligator in Philadelphia’s Love Park.

旁觀者在費城愛情公園與一隻鱷魚有著近距離且個人的接觸。

But the reptile isn’t a wild beast: It’s the emotional support animal of a Philadelphia man who runs several social media accounts documenting his loving relationship with Wally the alligator.

但是這隻爬蟲類不是野獸：牠是費城一位男子的情感支持動物，他開設了幾個社群媒體帳號紀錄與這隻鱷魚威利的友愛關係。

Wally was removed from a lagoon in Florida, said Henney, Wally’s owner.

威利的主人亨尼說，威利是自佛羅里達一座潟湖移來。

"He doesn’t show anger. He doesn’t show aggression. He hasn’t since the day he was caught. We never could understand why,"said Henney.

亨尼說，「自從被抓到的那天，牠不會生氣、作勢攻擊。我們永遠不知道為什麼」。

Wally’s easygoing personality led Henney to have the gator licensed as an emotional support animal.

威力的好相處特質使得亨尼擁有一隻被認證為情感支持動物的鱷魚。

The alligator has provided comfort for him as he has undergone radiation treatments for cancer.

當他經歷癌症放射治療，這隻鱷魚提供他慰藉。

【新聞辭典】

cool off：動詞片語，冷靜、消暑。例句：Give him few hours to cool off.（給他幾小時讓他冷靜。）

document：動詞，記錄、記載。例句：Those days on the sea have been well-documented in the shop’s log.（航海日誌詳細記載那些在海上的日子。）

lagoon：名詞，潟湖。例句：There are lots of lagoons in the country.（這座城市有很多潟湖。）

