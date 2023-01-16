為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US 被盜取的古代棺槨從美國送回埃及

    在棺槨歸還儀式上，埃及文物官員瓦齊里以放大鏡查看。（美聯社）

    在棺槨歸還儀式上，埃及文物官員瓦齊里以放大鏡查看。（美聯社）

    2023/01/16 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday.

    埃及官員週一表示，休士頓自然科學博物館展出、幾年前經美國當局判定遭到竊取的一具古代棺槨，已被送回埃及。

    The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen antiquities. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world.

    這項歸還行動是埃及政府為制止走私其被盜文物所做努力的一環。2021年，開羅當局成功讓5300件被盜文物從世界各地回到埃及。

    Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of the Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.（AP）

    最高文物委員會高級官員穆斯塔法‧瓦齊里表示，該棺槨歷史可以追溯到古埃及的「後王朝時期」，該時代跨越西元前664年至西元前332年亞歷山大大帝（征服埃及）戰役時的最後一位法老統治者。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    repatriation：名詞，遣送回國、歸國。例句：We look forward to the repatriation of our citizens.（我們期待我國公民返鄉。）

    trafficking：名詞，非法交易（尤指毒品、人口販運）。 動詞為traffic，指買賣、交易。例句：Trafficking in persons continued to be a serious problem.（販運人口仍是一個嚴重問題。）

