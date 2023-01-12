中英對照讀新聞》Robot that stocks drinks is newest thing at the corner store 可補充飲品的機器人是街角商店的新夥伴

日本一家便利商店採用機器人為冰箱飲料補貨。（美聯社檔案照）

2023/01/12 05:30

◎孫宇青

A small robot with a clip-like hand and enough smarts to know which drinks are popular is to make convenience stores even more convenient.

一組體型小巧、手掌像剪刀，且聰明到能夠分辨哪一種飲料受歡迎的機器人，將讓便利商店更加便利。

On a recent day in Tokyo, the robot named TX SCARA slid back and forth behind the refrigerated shelves in the back of a FamilyMart store.

近期在東京的某一天，這組名叫TX SCARA的機器人在一家全家便利商店備貨區的冷藏架後方來回滑動。

The hand on the end of its mechanical arm grasped a bottle or can from the stacks, then the robot slithered to the right spot and placed the drink on the shelf — in a place chosen after its artificial intelligence and tiny cameras matched the kind of beverage to what’s running short.

它機械手臂尾端的手掌，從貨物堆中抓起一個瓶子或罐子，接著滑行到正確的位置，把飲料放到架上。它是在利用人工智慧和迷你攝影機比對缺貨中的飲品後，選擇要移動到哪一個位置。

The beverage shelves in the back are farthest from the cash register, keeping workers running back and forth. And the beverage space is refrigerated, uncomfortably cold for people to stay there too many hours.（AP）

商店後方的飲料架距離櫃台最遠，員工得來回奔走，而且飲料區為冷藏空間，人待在裡頭好幾小時會冷到不舒服。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

slide：動詞，滑動。例句：Little kids was having fun sliding on the polished floor in their socks。（小孩們穿著襪子在擦得亮晶晶的地板上滑來滑去，玩得不亦樂乎。）

slither：動詞，滑行。例句：Little kids watched a snake slither away in terror.（小孩們驚恐地看著一條蛇滑走。）

