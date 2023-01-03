為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Over 180 Rohingya refugees feared dead at sea 超過180名羅興亞難民恐死於海上

    一艘載滿羅興亞難民的船隻，2021年12月在印尼亞齊省外海漂流。（路透檔案照）

    2023/01/03 05:30

    ◎魏國金

    At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

    11月離開孟加拉後，在海上漂流數週的至少180名羅興亞人恐已遇難，因其搖搖晃晃的船隻被認為本月已沉沒，聯合國難民事務高級專員公署（UNHCR）說。

    Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the "unseaworthy" boat probably sank after it went missing in the sea. "Relatives have lost contact," the UNHCR wrote on Twitter. "Those last in touch presume all are dead."

    該署引述未經證實的報導指出，這艘「經不起風浪」的船隻在海上失蹤後，可能沉沒。「親屬失去聯繫，」UNHCR推文說。「那些最後接觸的人推測，所有人已罹難」。

    More than 1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are living in crowded camps in Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled Myanmar after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

    超過100萬來自緬甸的羅興亞難民，現在生活在孟加拉擁擠的難民營，其中包括數以萬計2017年在緬甸軍人進行血腥鎮壓後，逃離緬甸的人。

    Traffickers often lure them to make perilous journeys with promises of work in Southeast Asian countries.

    人口販運者時常以在東南亞國家工作的承諾，引誘他們展開險惡的旅程。

    新聞辭典

    unseaworthy：形容詞，不適合航海的、經不起風浪的。例句：The unseaworthy boat carrying more than 400 refugees is thought to have sunk.（這艘經不起風浪、搭載逾400名難民的船隻被認為已沉沒。）

    lure：動詞，吸引、引誘。例句：Hundreds of Taiwanese have been lured to Cambodia by fraud rings.（數百名台灣人被詐騙集團誘騙到柬埔寨。）

