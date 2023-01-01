為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》The Tamagotchi Breeder on Her 65th Generation of the Digital Pet 養了第65代數位寵物的電子雞飼主

    對艾麗西亞．科斯托格魯來說，電子雞不只是玩具而已，她每天定時照顧它們、協助它們完婚生育。（法新社檔案照）

    對艾麗西亞．科斯托格魯來說，電子雞不只是玩具而已，她每天定時照顧它們、協助它們完婚生育。（法新社檔案照）

    2023/01/01 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    Alicia Kostoglou, a sports teacher for disabled children by trade, has a side hobby that feels like a second job.

    以身障兒童體育老師為業的艾麗西亞．科斯托格魯，擁有一個像是第二份工作的業餘興趣。

    She’s currently taking care of four Tamagotchis at a time.

    目前她同時照顧四隻電子雞。

    These are actually the great-great-grandchildren of her original Tamagotchi pets.

    實際上它們是她最初電子雞寵物的曾曾孫。

    Her personal record so far is 65 generations in a row.

    至今她的個人紀錄是連續養了65代電子雞。

    “Every morning, I wake them up, I check to see if they’re hungry, then I clean up if they’ve pooped,” she said. “I give them a bath, then I clean their homes or play with them.”

    她說，「我每天早上醒來，會查看確認它們是否餓了，要是它們先前有排便，就會清理。我給它們洗澡，然後會打掃它們的住所或是陪玩」。

    As a Tamagotchi breeder, her goal isn’t simply to keep her creatures alive – she marries them off once they’ve reached adulthood, and then makes sure they have children so those can grow up and procreate, too.

    身為電子雞飼主，她的目標不僅是讓她的動物活著，一旦它們成年，她會幫它們完婚，並且確保它們的小孩也能長大成人和生育。

    新聞辭典

    trade：名詞，職業。例句：Joanne is a biology researcher by trade.（瓊安以生物研究為業。）

    in a row：副詞片語，連續。例句：Doris has won three campaigns in a row.（朵瑞絲連續贏得三次冠軍。）

    procreate：動詞，生育。例句：Priests were denied the right to marry and procreate.（神父不能結婚生子。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    2022 Fun世足

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播