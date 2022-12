中英對照讀新聞》The Tamagotchi Breeder on Her 65th Generation of the Digital Pet 養了第65代數位寵物的電子雞飼主

對艾麗西亞.科斯托格魯來說,電子雞不只是玩具而已,她每天定時照顧它們、協助它們完婚生育。(法新社檔案照)

2023/01/01 05:30

◎林雨萱

Alicia Kostoglou, a sports teacher for disabled children by trade, has a side hobby that feels like a second job.

以身障兒童體育老師為業的艾麗西亞.科斯托格魯,擁有一個像是第二份工作的業餘興趣。

She’s currently taking care of four Tamagotchis at a time.

目前她同時照顧四隻電子雞。

These are actually the great-great-grandchildren of her original Tamagotchi pets.

實際上它們是她最初電子雞寵物的曾曾孫。

Her personal record so far is 65 generations in a row.

至今她的個人紀錄是連續養了65代電子雞。

“Every morning, I wake them up, I check to see if they’re hungry, then I clean up if they’ve pooped,” she said. “I give them a bath, then I clean their homes or play with them.”

她說,「我每天早上醒來,會查看確認它們是否餓了,要是它們先前有排便,就會清理。我給它們洗澡,然後會打掃它們的住所或是陪玩」。

As a Tamagotchi breeder, her goal isn’t simply to keep her creatures alive – she marries them off once they’ve reached adulthood, and then makes sure they have children so those can grow up and procreate, too.

身為電子雞飼主,她的目標不僅是讓她的動物活著,一旦它們成年,她會幫它們完婚,並且確保它們的小孩也能長大成人和生育。

新聞辭典

trade:名詞,職業。例句:Joanne is a biology researcher by trade.(瓊安以生物研究為業。)

in a row:副詞片語,連續。例句:Doris has won three campaigns in a row.(朵瑞絲連續贏得三次冠軍。)

procreate:動詞,生育。例句:Priests were denied the right to marry and procreate.(神父不能結婚生子。)

