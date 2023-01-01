中英對照讀新聞》The Tamagotchi Breeder on Her 65th Generation of the Digital Pet 養了第65代數位寵物的電子雞飼主

對艾麗西亞．科斯托格魯來說，電子雞不只是玩具而已，她每天定時照顧它們、協助它們完婚生育。（法新社檔案照）

2023/01/01 05:30

◎林雨萱

Alicia Kostoglou, a sports teacher for disabled children by trade, has a side hobby that feels like a second job.

以身障兒童體育老師為業的艾麗西亞．科斯托格魯，擁有一個像是第二份工作的業餘興趣。

She’s currently taking care of four Tamagotchis at a time.

目前她同時照顧四隻電子雞。

These are actually the great-great-grandchildren of her original Tamagotchi pets.

實際上它們是她最初電子雞寵物的曾曾孫。

Her personal record so far is 65 generations in a row.

至今她的個人紀錄是連續養了65代電子雞。

“Every morning, I wake them up, I check to see if they’re hungry, then I clean up if they’ve pooped,” she said. “I give them a bath, then I clean their homes or play with them.”

她說，「我每天早上醒來，會查看確認它們是否餓了，要是它們先前有排便，就會清理。我給它們洗澡，然後會打掃它們的住所或是陪玩」。

As a Tamagotchi breeder, her goal isn’t simply to keep her creatures alive – she marries them off once they’ve reached adulthood, and then makes sure they have children so those can grow up and procreate, too.

身為電子雞飼主，她的目標不僅是讓她的動物活著，一旦它們成年，她會幫它們完婚，並且確保它們的小孩也能長大成人和生育。

新聞辭典

trade：名詞，職業。例句：Joanne is a biology researcher by trade.（瓊安以生物研究為業。）

in a row：副詞片語，連續。例句：Doris has won three campaigns in a row.（朵瑞絲連續贏得三次冠軍。）

procreate：動詞，生育。例句：Priests were denied the right to marry and procreate.（神父不能結婚生子。）

