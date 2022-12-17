為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield駕駛在擋風玻璃有雪之下開車 收到553美元罰單

    美國明尼蘇達州北部十五日經歷暴風雪後，路上車輛紛紛慢行。圖僅供示意，與本報導內容無直接關聯。﹙美聯社﹚

    2022/12/17 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 8 kilometers with their vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow.

    一名駕駛在擋風玻璃幾乎完全被雪覆蓋的情況下開了超過8公里的路以後，華盛頓州巡警週日對他開出一張553美元罰單。

    Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving erratically along SR 16 south of Bremerton. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

    員警西塞．威瑟瓦克斯說，州立巡警隊收到通報，此人開車在布雷默頓以南的SR 16號公路上漂移。當車靠邊停下，據報這名司機跟該名員警說風擋雨刷不能作用。

    The driver received the $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

    這名司機收到553美元的二級疏忽駕駛罰單。

    Weatherwax urged people to remove all snow from vehicles before hitting the road. （AP）

    威瑟瓦克斯敦促民眾，上路前移除車子所有積雪。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    issue：動詞，指發行、發布、配給、核發、產生、收益；名詞，指問題、爭論、發行物、一次發行量、報刊期號。例句：Her difficulties issue from her lack of knowledge.（她遇到的困難係來自缺乏知識。）

    erratically：副詞，指動作行爲等不規則地、不確定地、無計劃地、怪異地。例句：That machine is working erratically.（那台機器運轉不正常。）

    hit the road：片語動詞，指上路、出發、啟程。例句：Let’s hit the road!（我們走吧！）

