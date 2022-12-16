中英對照讀新聞》Panel suggests ridership level for reviewing rural rail lines專家小組就檢討鄉下鐵路路線的載客量水準提出建議

日本專家小組提出檢討鄉下鐵路路線的新載客水準。圖為一列JR東日本列車今年5月初駛入岩手縣八幡平市的安比高原車站。（彭博）

An expert panel advising the transport ministry proposed new guidelines on July 25 for when rail lines that have been in the red for years should come up for review.

1個為（日本）國土交通省提供建言的專家小組，7月25日就何時該將長年處於虧損狀態的鐵路路線提交檢討，提出新指導方針。

The panel recommended that train services run by Japan Railway companies should be evaluated once they hit a certain low level of ridership.

該小組建議，由各日本鐵路公司（JR）營運的火車路線的載客量一旦低到某種程度，就必須進行評估。

But the panel took a conservative approach, setting the benchmark far lower than decades ago, when it was used in determining whether to cut unprosperous rail services.

但該小組採取保守作法，將基準訂得遠低於數十年前，當年的基準是用來判定不賺錢的鐵路路線是否該被裁撤。

A review would not necessarily lead to anything drastic, such as scrapping a rail line outright, although it could indeed put it on the chopping block.

檢討雖不見得必會導致任何激烈後果，像是徹底廢線，但確實可能導致該路線任人宰割。

新聞辭典

be in the red：慣用語，虧空；負債；有赤字。例句：The travel agency has been in the red for the last three years.（這家旅行社過去3年一直處於虧損狀態。）

scrap：動詞，取消、放棄、銷毀。

on the chopping block：慣用語，字面意義為放在砧板上，形容任人宰割，受制於人，人為刀俎我為魚肉；chopping block，砧板。例句：In recent days, European leaders have proposed a ban on Russian coal imports and have floated the possibility of sanctions on Russian oil as well. Russian natural gas, which makes up a large percentage of the fuels used across Europe, does not appear to be on the chopping block.（歐洲領袖近日已提議禁止俄羅斯煤炭進口，並也提出可能對俄羅斯石油實施制裁，但在歐洲各地所使用的燃料中佔很大比例的俄國天然氣，看似尚未任人宰割。）

