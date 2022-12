中英對照讀新聞》Panel suggests ridership level for reviewing rural rail lines專家小組就檢討鄉下鐵路路線的載客量水準提出建議

日本專家小組提出檢討鄉下鐵路路線的新載客水準。圖為一列JR東日本列車今年5月初駛入岩手縣八幡平市的安比高原車站。(彭博)

2022/12/16 05:30

An expert panel advising the transport ministry proposed new guidelines on July 25 for when rail lines that have been in the red for years should come up for review.

1個為(日本)國土交通省提供建言的專家小組,7月25日就何時該將長年處於虧損狀態的鐵路路線提交檢討,提出新指導方針。

The panel recommended that train services run by Japan Railway companies should be evaluated once they hit a certain low level of ridership.

該小組建議,由各日本鐵路公司(JR)營運的火車路線的載客量一旦低到某種程度,就必須進行評估。

But the panel took a conservative approach, setting the benchmark far lower than decades ago, when it was used in determining whether to cut unprosperous rail services.

但該小組採取保守作法,將基準訂得遠低於數十年前,當年的基準是用來判定不賺錢的鐵路路線是否該被裁撤。

A review would not necessarily lead to anything drastic, such as scrapping a rail line outright, although it could indeed put it on the chopping block.

檢討雖不見得必會導致任何激烈後果,像是徹底廢線,但確實可能導致該路線任人宰割。

新聞辭典

be in the red:慣用語,虧空;負債;有赤字。例句:The travel agency has been in the red for the last three years.(這家旅行社過去3年一直處於虧損狀態。)

scrap:動詞,取消、放棄、銷毀。

on the chopping block:慣用語,字面意義為放在砧板上,形容任人宰割,受制於人,人為刀俎我為魚肉;chopping block,砧板。例句:In recent days, European leaders have proposed a ban on Russian coal imports and have floated the possibility of sanctions on Russian oil as well. Russian natural gas, which makes up a large percentage of the fuels used across Europe, does not appear to be on the chopping block.(歐洲領袖近日已提議禁止俄羅斯煤炭進口,並也提出可能對俄羅斯石油實施制裁,但在歐洲各地所使用的燃料中佔很大比例的俄國天然氣,看似尚未任人宰割。)

