中英對照讀新聞》Texas woman’s Goodwill find turns out to be 2,000-year-old Roman relic德州婦女在二手店的戰利品竟是2千年前的羅馬遺物

美國德州女子在二手店以35塊美元淘來的一樽大理石半身像，竟是有2千年歷史的古蹟。（美聯社）

2022/10/14 05:30

◎張沛元

A Texas woman got a bang for her buck when her purchase of a $34.99 marble bust from a Goodwill thrift store turned out to be a relic from ancient Rome.

（美國）德州1名婦女日前挖到寶，她在Goodwill二手店以34.99美元買下的一樽大理石半身像，竟是古羅馬時代的遺物。

Laura Young, who has been reselling antiques for 11 years, came across a 52lb marble bust in an Austin Goodwill in 2018.

從事古董轉賣生意11年的蘿拉．楊恩2018年在奧斯汀的1家Goodwill二手店，偶然發現這樽52磅重的大理石半身像。

"I was just looking for anything that looked interesting," Young told CNN. She added: "It was a bargain at $35 – there was no reason not to buy it."

「我當時只是在找些看起來有趣的東西，」楊恩告訴美國有線電視新聞網。她補充說，「35塊真的很划算－－沒理由不買。」

After purchasing the bust, Young reached out to various auction houses and experts to find out more about the sculpture.

楊恩買下半身像後聯繫多家拍賣公司與專家，以便更進一步瞭解該雕塑。

Sotheby’s eventually confirmed that the bust was estimated to be about 2,000 years old, and came from ancient Rome.

蘇富比拍賣行最後證實，該半身像估計有2千年歷史，而且來自古羅馬時代。

新聞辭典

find：名詞，發現物；被發現的人（尤指有價值或有用者）。

turn out to be：片語，原來是…、證明是…。例句：The woman that took my parking spot turned out to be my ex-husband’s fiancée.（那個搶了我的停車位的女人原來是我前夫的未婚妻。）

bang for (one’s)/the buck：慣用語，非正式用法，物美價廉，物超所值，CP值超高。例句：Online shopping can give you more bang for your buck.（網路購物能讓你物超所值。）

