中英對照讀新聞》Virus kills 100,000 cattle in India 病毒在印度殺死10萬頭牛

印度蔓延一種病毒性疾病，已導致近10萬頭乳牛和水牛死亡，超過200萬頭牛患病。（美聯社）

2022/10/10 05:30

◎陳成良

A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more.

一種病毒性疾病已導致印度近10萬頭乳牛和水牛死亡，另有超過200萬頭牛患病。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues.

此疾病爆發，帶給養牛農民毀滅性的收入損失，這種疾病不僅可能導致死亡，還會使牛乳產量減少、動物消瘦及生育等問題。

The disease, called lumpy skin disease, is spread by insects that drink blood like mosquitoes and ticks. Infected cows and buffaloes get fevers and develop lumps on their skin.

這種疾病稱為「塊狀皮膚病」，是由會吸血的昆蟲傳播，如蚊子和蜱蟲。受感染的乳牛和水牛會發燒，而且在皮膚上形成腫塊。

And now, the virus has spread to at least 15 states with the number of cow and buffalo deaths nearly doubling in three weeks, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

據「印度報業托拉斯」通訊社報導，現在該病毒已傳播到至少15個邦，乳牛和水牛的死亡數量在3週內幾乎倍增。

To try and protect the dairy industry, authorities are vaccinating healthy cows using a shot designed for a similar disease while efforts are underway to develop a more effective vaccine.

為了保護乳品業，當局正在使用專為類似疾病設計的疫苗，為健康的乳牛接種疫苗，同時正努力開發更有效的疫苗。

新聞辭典

result in：片語，導致；結果造成。例句：The fire resulted in damage to their property.（他們的財産因火災蒙受損失。）

emaciated：形容詞，消瘦的、憔悴的。例句：Helen is very thin, almost to the point of emaciation.（海倫很瘦，幾乎到了憔悴的地步。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法