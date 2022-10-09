中英對照讀新聞》‘No to war’ Ukraine children recount invasion through art「不要戰爭」 烏克蘭孩童透過藝術敘述侵略

名為「孩童。戰爭。未來」的展覽在烏克蘭基輔地鐵獨立廣場站月台展出。（路透）

2022/10/09 05:30

◎林雨萱

A woman’s portrait painted blue and yellow － the colours of the Ukrainian flag － and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian children displayed in a Kyiv bomb-shelter.

在基輔一處防空洞內所展示、烏克蘭孩童繪製的300幅圖畫中，有一幅女子畫像被塗上了藍色和黃色－烏克蘭國旗的顏色－以及一道道的血紅色顏料。

"It’s worth reminding adults － the whole world － that children see all this, experience it, feel it. And unlike us, they can’t make decisions," said Olena Sotnyk, a Ukrainian politician and one of the exhibition’s organisers.

烏克蘭政治人物兼策展人艾琳娜．索特尼克說，這值得提醒全世界的成人，關於這一切，孩童全都看到、經歷、感受到。而且不像我們，他們無法作決定。

The paintings by Ukrainian children from across the country depict horrors from places like Mariupol and Butcha.

來自烏克蘭全國各地的孩童的圖畫描繪馬立波和布查等城市的恐怖。

Others are optimistic: a smiling soldier straps on a helmet; a woman wears a blue and yellow wreath of flowers with a dove surrounded by multicoloured flowers.

其他圖畫是樂觀的：一位微笑的士兵戴上鋼盔、一位女人戴著藍黃花朵的花環，上面有隻鴿子被五顏六色的花朵包圍。

But the captions are unambiguous: "No to war," "I don’t want to die."

但圖說很直白地寫著：不要戰爭，我不想死

新聞辭典

recount：動詞，詳細敘述（已經發生的事）。例句：Harry recounts his adventure today.（哈利講述他今天的冒險。）

streak：動詞，帶有條痕。例句： His pants were streaked with mud.（他的褲子沾有泥巴痕。）

depict：動詞，描繪。例句：The movie depicts Mediterranean scenes.（這部電影描繪地中海景色。）

