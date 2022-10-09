為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》‘No to war’ Ukraine children recount invasion through art「不要戰爭」 烏克蘭孩童透過藝術敘述侵略

    名為「孩童。戰爭。未來」的展覽在烏克蘭基輔地鐵獨立廣場站月台展出。（路透）

    名為「孩童。戰爭。未來」的展覽在烏克蘭基輔地鐵獨立廣場站月台展出。（路透）

    2022/10/09 05:30

    ◎林雨萱

    A woman’s portrait painted blue and yellow － the colours of the Ukrainian flag － and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian children displayed in a Kyiv bomb-shelter.

    在基輔一處防空洞內所展示、烏克蘭孩童繪製的300幅圖畫中，有一幅女子畫像被塗上了藍色和黃色－烏克蘭國旗的顏色－以及一道道的血紅色顏料。

    "It’s worth reminding adults － the whole world － that children see all this, experience it, feel it. And unlike us, they can’t make decisions," said Olena Sotnyk, a Ukrainian politician and one of the exhibition’s organisers.

    烏克蘭政治人物兼策展人艾琳娜．索特尼克說，這值得提醒全世界的成人，關於這一切，孩童全都看到、經歷、感受到。而且不像我們，他們無法作決定。

    The paintings by Ukrainian children from across the country depict horrors from places like Mariupol and Butcha.

    來自烏克蘭全國各地的孩童的圖畫描繪馬立波和布查等城市的恐怖。

    Others are optimistic: a smiling soldier straps on a helmet; a woman wears a blue and yellow wreath of flowers with a dove surrounded by multicoloured flowers.

    其他圖畫是樂觀的：一位微笑的士兵戴上鋼盔、一位女人戴著藍黃花朵的花環，上面有隻鴿子被五顏六色的花朵包圍。

    But the captions are unambiguous: "No to war," "I don’t want to die."

    但圖說很直白地寫著：不要戰爭，我不想死

    新聞辭典

    recount：動詞，詳細敘述（已經發生的事）。例句：Harry recounts his adventure today.（哈利講述他今天的冒險。）

    streak：動詞，帶有條痕。例句： His pants were streaked with mud.（他的褲子沾有泥巴痕。）

    depict：動詞，描繪。例句：The movie depicts Mediterranean scenes.（這部電影描繪地中海景色。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    2022 九合一選舉

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播