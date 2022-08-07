中英對照讀新聞》 Historic wildfires set off unexploded World War I bombs in Slovenia 歷史性野火引爆斯洛維尼亞第一次世界大戰未爆彈

一位消防員撲滅斯洛維尼亞西南部村莊附近的森林野火。〈法新社〉

2022/08/07 05:30

◎林雨萱

Historic wildfires ripping through parts of Europe have also set off dozens of World War I bombs that have been hidden for more than 100 years in Slovenia.

席捲歐洲部份地區的歷史性野火也引爆數十枚埋藏在斯洛維尼亞超過百年的第一次世界大戰炸彈。

A massive wildfire is currently raging in the Kras region in Slovenia’s southwest.

一場大規模野火正在斯洛維尼亞西南部克拉斯地區肆虐。

The fires are having the unexpected effect of setting off multiple unexploded ordnances left in the ground from World War I.

這次火災產生的影響始料未及，引爆許多第一次世界大戰遺留在地底下的未爆彈。

More than 1,000 firefighters and elements of the Slovenian military have been fighting the blaze.

超過千名消防員和一些斯洛維尼亞軍隊已經投入對抗大火。

The fires alone are presenting risks to firefighters, but the risk of sudden, unexpected explosions add another level of danger.

單是大火本身就為消防員帶來風險，但是突然發生的意外爆炸風險使得危險更添一級。

Local media reported that one explosion sent shrapnel right by a group of firefighters, but no one was injured in the blast.

當地媒體報導一場爆炸將碎片直射一群消防員，但是沒有人受傷。

