中英對照讀新聞》Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles 因為當地貨幣暴跌 辛巴威將推出金幣

一位貨幣交易者手握幾近毫無價值的辛巴威紙鈔。（美聯社檔案照）

2022/07/24 05:30

◎林雨萱

Zimbabwe’s central bank said it would start selling gold coins this month as a store of value to tame runaway inflation, which has considerably weakened the local currency.

辛巴威中央銀行本月即將開始販賣金幣作為價值儲存，以抑制失控的通貨膨脹，通膨已大幅削弱當地貨幣。

The central bank governor John Mangudya said in a statement that the coins will be available for sale from July 25 in local currency, U.S. dollars and other foreign currencies at a price based on the prevailing international price of gold and the cost of production.

央行行長強．曼谷迪亞在聲明中說：7月25日起，金幣將可以使用當地貨幣、美元和其他外幣來出售，價格則是基於當時的國際黃金價格和生產成本。

The "Mosi-oa-tunya" coin, named after Victoria falls, can be converted into cash and be traded locally and internationally, the central bank said.

央行表示，以維多利亞瀑布命名的莫西奧圖尼亞金幣可兌換成現金，並在當地和國際間交易買賣。

The gold coin will contain one troy ounce of gold and will be sold by Fidelity Gold Refinery, Aurex and local banks, it added.

央行補充說明，金幣含有一金衡盎司黃金，由Fidelity黃金鑄造廠、奧瑞和當地銀行出售。

Gold coins are used by investors internationally to hedge against inflation and wars.

金幣被國際投資客用來作為抵擋通膨和戰爭的避險手段。

Zimbabwe more than doubled its policy rate to 200% from 80% and outlined plans to make the U.S. dollar legal tender for the next five years to boost confidence.

辛巴威將其政策利率調整了一倍以上，從80%調升到200%，初步規劃五年內讓美元成為法定貨幣以提升信心。

新聞辭典

tumble：動詞，暴跌、跌落。例句：The price of wheat tumbled yesterday.(昨天小麥價格大跌。)

prevailing：形容詞，現行的、普遍的。例句：It’s cosy due to the prevailing westerly winds. (由於西風盛行，現在天氣很舒適。)

name after：動詞片語，以…命名。例句：Jane is named after her grandmother.(珍以她的祖母為命名。)

