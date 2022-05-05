中英對照讀新聞》Soldier’s second world war letter to his mother delivered after 76 years 二戰士兵寫給母親的信在76年後送達

美國一名二戰時期士兵的家書，在76年後終於送達。示意圖，與新聞事件無關。（法新社檔案照）

2022/05/05 05:30

◎孫宇青

A letter sent from an US soldier stationed in Germany during World War II to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years later.

第二次世界大戰期間，美國派駐德國的一名士兵寄給麻薩諸塞州母親的一封信，在76年後終於送達。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The letter of Army Sgt John Gonsalves, 22 at the time would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a US Postal Service distribution facility.

當時22歲的陸軍中士約翰‧岡薩維斯所寫的這封信，在塵封超過75年後，才在美國郵政署的配送單位被找到。

"Dear Mom, Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay," the letter reads. "As for myself, I’m fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it’s pretty lousy most of the time. "

信中寫道：「親愛的媽媽，今天收到妳的另一封信，很高興聽到家裡一切都好。我在這邊也一切都好，適應得很好，只是食物通常都很難吃。」

Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother has died as well. But the USPS found an address for his widow, Angelina.

岡薩維斯逝於2015年，他的母親也已不在人世，但美國郵政署找到他的遺孀安潔莉娜的住址。

"Imagine that! Seventy-six years!" said 89-yeard-old Angelina. "I just I couldn’t believe it. It’s like he came back to me."

如今已89歲的安潔莉娜說：「想像一下！76年！我真是不敢相信。這就像他回到我身邊。」

新聞辭典

station：動詞，駐紮。例句：There will be three security guards stationed at the gate that day.（那天會有3名警衛在大門站崗。）

as far as：慣用片語，就…而言。例句：As far as I know, there will be no sequels for the movie.（據我所知，這部電影不會拍續集。）

lousy：形容詞，非常糟糕的。例句：Food offered at the exhibition was lousy.（這場展覽提供的食物難以下嚥。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法