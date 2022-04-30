中英對照讀新聞》World’s oldest person dies in Japan aged 119 全球最年長人士在日本過世 享年119歲

2019年3月獲金氏世界紀錄認證為全球最高齡人瑞的日本女性田中加子本月19日長眠，享嵩壽119歲。圖為她2019年3月9日出席認證慶祝會，當時116歲。（路透檔案照）

2022/04/30 05:30

◎周虹汶

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world’s oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka.

公共廣播機構「日本放送協會」週一報導田中加子的死訊說，據信是全球最年長者的一位日本女性以119歲過世。

Born on Jan. 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers’ first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

田中生於1903年1月2日──萊特兄弟以他們的引擎驅動的飛機進行首次受控飛行的那年──在2019年獲金氏世界紀錄證實為還活著的最年老人士。

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on April 19, NHK said. During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

日本放送協會說，她於4月19日在日本西部福岡市一家醫院因年邁過世。她這輩子特別喜歡巧克力和氣泡飲料。

Japan has a dwindling and rapidly ageing population. As of last September, the country had 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women. （Reuters）

日本人口不斷減少並快速老化。截至去年9月，該國有8萬6510名人瑞，而且每10人中有9人是女性。

（路透）

新聞辭典

partial： 形容詞，指部分的、局部的、不完全的、不公平的、偏袒的、特別喜歡的。例句：Don’t be partial to our own child.（別袒護我們的孩子。）

fizzy：形容詞，指嘶嘶的、起泡沫的。例句：She doesn’t like fizzy orange.（她不喜歡橘子汽水。）

dwindle：動詞，指逐漸減少、縮小或衰弱。例句：His voice dwindled to silence.（他的聲音越來越小，最後安靜沉默了。）

