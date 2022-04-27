中英對照讀新聞》Misinformation has become ’WWIII’, says Ukraine official （假消息已成為「第三次世界大戰」，烏克蘭官員說）

手機螢幕呈現俄羅斯國旗與「網路攻擊」字樣、程式碼，和人偶剪影。（路透資料照）

2022/04/27 05:30

◎管淑平

The Ukraine conflict has unleashed a "Third World War" over misinformation, an official from the beleaguered country said Saturday, while experts warned of the difficulty in convincing Russians what their army is doing.

烏克蘭衝突已經引發不實資訊的「第三次世界大戰」，一名這個受到圍攻國家的官員週六說；同時，專家警告，要說服俄羅斯人相信他們的軍隊所作所為很困難。

Russia’s war on Ukraine has also forced a profound change in the way big tech companies are handling information, experts told the Doha Forum at which Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova put Ukraine’s case.

俄羅斯對烏克蘭的戰爭，也已大幅改變大科技公司處理資訊的方式，專家在杜哈論壇上說；烏克蘭副外交部長艾米娜．札帕拉洛瓦在這場會議上提出烏克蘭的例子。

"I believe we are entering a Third World War, not a conventional conflict but an information war," said Dzhaparova, a former journalist. (AFP)

「我相信，我們正進入第三次世界大戰，不是傳統的衝突，而是資訊戰」，曾經擔任記者的札帕拉洛瓦說。（法新社）

新聞辭典

misinformation：名詞，錯誤資訊、假資訊。例句：There’s a lot of misinformation about the pandemic.（有許多關於這場大流行病的假資訊。）

unleash：動詞，突然釋放，激發、引發。例句：The candidate unleashed a furious attack on his rival.（這名候選人向他的對手發動猛烈攻擊。）

beleaguer：動詞，困擾，圍困、圍攻。例句：We are beleaguered by enemy armies.（我們受到敵軍圍攻。）

