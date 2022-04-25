中英對照讀新聞》Microplastics found deep in lungs of living people for first time活人肺部深處首度發現微塑料

科學家首次在人類活體肺部發現微塑料，主要是做為包裝袋的聚丙烯和做為飲料瓶的PET塑料。示意圖。（法新社檔案照）

2022/04/25 05:30

◎陳成良

Microplastic pollution has been discovered lodged deep in the lungs of living people for the first time. The particles were found in almost all the samples analysed.

活人肺部深處首度發現微塑料污染，這些微塑料顆粒出現在幾乎所有分析樣本中。

The scientists said microplastic pollution was now ubiquitous across the planet, making human exposure unavoidable and meaning “there is an increasing concern regarding the hazards” to health.

科學家指出，微塑料污染如今在地球上無所不在，不可避免地會殃及人類，意味「這種健康風險引發的擔憂與日俱增」。

Samples were taken from tissue removed from 13 patients undergoing surgery and microplastics were found in 11 cases. The most common particles were polypropylene, used in plastic packaging and pipes, and PET, used in bottles. Two previous studies had found microplastics at similarly high rates in lung tissue taken during autopsies.

樣本取自13名接受手術患者的組織，其中11例發現微塑料。最常見的顆粒是用於塑料包裝和管道的聚丙烯，以及用於製作瓶子的聚乙烯對苯二甲酸脂（ PET）。此前的2項研究發現，微塑料也同樣廣泛地出現在驗屍時切下的肺組織中。

People were already known to breathe in the tiny particles, as well as consuming them via food and water. Workers exposed to high levels of microplastics are also known to have developed disease.

已知人們會吸入小顆粒物，並會透過食物和水攝入微塑料。據悉，暴露在大量微塑料環境中的勞工會因此而得病。

新聞辭典

ubiquitous：形容詞，到處存在的。例句：Leather is very much in fashion this season, as of course is the ubiquitous denim.（本季皮料用得非常多，當然到處可見的丹寧布也是。）

autopsy：名詞，屍體剖檢；驗屍。例句：An autopsy was needed to ascertain the cause of his death.（需要驗屍以確定他的死因。）

