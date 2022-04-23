中英對照讀新聞》‘You inhaled it’: Man inhales drill bit during dental visit 「你把它吸入了」：男子看牙醫時吸入鑽頭

美國60歲男子賈州仕看牙時吸入鑽頭。圖僅供示意，非本報導當事人。（法新社）

2022/04/23 05:30

◎周虹汶

A routine trip to the dentist was anything but normal — after an Illinois man inhaled the dentist’s drill bit and had to go to the hospital to get it removed last month.

這個例行造訪牙醫的行程絕對不正常──在伊利諾一名男子上月把牙醫的鑽頭吸入以後，必須前往醫院把它取出。

Tom Jozsi, 60, told WISN-TV that he was at the dentist getting his tooth filled when he was told he swallowed a tool.

60歲的湯姆．賈州仕告訴WISN電視台，他在牙醫那邊補牙時被告知，他吞下了一個工具。

“I didn’t really even feel it going down. All I felt was a cough. When they did the CT scan they realized, ‘You didn’t swallow it. You inhaled it,’” he said. Doctors believe that Jozsi inhaled just before he coughed, sending the 1-inch bit deep into Jozsi’s lung.

他說，「我甚至沒有真的感覺到它下去。我只感覺到咳嗽。當他們做了電腦斷層掃描，他們了解到：『你沒有吞了它。你把它吸進去。』」醫生們相信，賈州仕是在咳嗽前吸進去的，把這個1英寸的鑽頭送進他肺部深處。

Dr. Abdul Alraiyes decided to try a newer device to remove the object — one that’s designed for early detection of cancer.

阿卜杜勒．阿萊耶斯醫師決定嘗試一種更新型的設備來移除該物體──一種設計用來早期偵測癌症的設備。

Video of the scan shows the medical team was able to navigate the narrow airways, reach the drill piece and pull it out without harming Jozsi. （AP）

掃描影片顯示，醫療團隊能在狹窄氣道遊走、觸及探頭並將之拉出而不傷害賈州仕。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

anything but：片語，指恰恰不、根本不、絕不。例句：Anything but coffee.（除了咖啡以外，什麼都可以。）

CT scan ：電腦斷層掃描，即Computed Tomography scan。

navigate：動詞，指航行於、飛行於、駕駛、操縱、導航、引導、穩定地筆直走、使法案通過。例句：Who first navigated the Taiwan Strait?（誰最先橫渡台灣海峽？）

