中英對照讀新聞》Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers 威爾史密斯吸引觀眾 讓奧斯卡收視率回

2022/04/03 05:30

＠國際新聞中心

The Oscars were in desperate need of a ratings boost － and, on a night when Will Smith stunned viewers by slapping Chris Rock on stage, some 15.36 million Americans tuned in.

奧斯卡獎迫切需要提昇收視率－而在威爾．史密斯在舞台上甩了克里斯．洛克巴掌，震撼觀眾的那個夜晚，約有1536萬名美國觀眾收看了頒獎典禮。

Preliminary audience figures, revealed by broadcaster ABC on Monday, represent a significant recovery from last year’s record-low 9.85 million live viewers, although they are still the second-lowest in televised Academy Awards history.

相較於去年創新低紀錄的985萬現場觀眾，美國廣播公司週一公布的初步觀眾數字，代表顯著的回升，雖然人數依然是奧斯卡獎電視轉播史上的第二低。

The moment when Smith struck comedian Rock for quipping about his wife’s hair-loss condition immediately went viral online, launching countless memes and opinions both defending and condemning the best actor winner.

史密斯因為喜劇演員洛克調侃他掉髮的妻子而攻擊他的那一刻，立即在網路上瘋傳，出現了無數的梗圖和意見，有的為這位最佳男演員辯護，有的譴責他。

"Does the Academy want this kind of publicity? No, they don’t. They don’t want the kind of publicity that says violence takes place at the Oscars," Variety’s Marc Malkin told AFP.

「浮華世界」的馬克．馬爾金告訴法新社，「影藝學院想要這樣的宣傳嗎？不，他們不想要。他們不希望有這樣的宣傳，說暴力發生在奧斯卡頒獎典禮上。」

新聞辭典

hook：動詞，（用鉤子）鉤住、掛…於鉤上、引…上鉤。例句：A powerful conclusion will "hook" the reader and get them eager to donate to your cause.（一個強而有力的結論將會吸引讀者，促使他們急於為你努力的目標捐款。）

quip：動詞，譏諷、說俏皮話、調侃。名詞，譏諷語、遁詞、妙語。例句：To quip means to say something that is intend to be amusing or clever.（調侃的意思是說一些有趣或聰明的話。）

publicity：名詞，宣傳（活動）、推廣、關注。例句： The case has attracted wide publicity.（此案受到廣泛關注。）

