中英對照讀新聞》‘Gutted’: Tennis world pays tribute to retiring Barty 傷心難過：網壇向將退休的巴蒂致敬

澳洲球后巴蒂在2021年7月贏得溫布頓女網冠軍。（路透檔案照）

2022/03/27 05:30

◎國際新聞中心

World number one Ashleigh Barty’s surprise retirement from tennis was met with shock and an outpouring of well wishes from current and former greats on Wednesday.

排名世界第一的艾許利．巴蒂在週三出人意料地退出網壇，迎來了人們的震驚，以及得到現任及卸任名將的祝福。

The three-times Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media in which she said she would "step away and chase other dreams".

這位三屆大滿貫冠軍在社群媒體上分享一段影片，當中她說她將「離開並追逐其它夢想」。

Karolina Pliskova, who Barty defeated in the final to win Wimbledon last year, congratulated the Australian for an "incredible career".

去年在溫布頓決賽中遭巴蒂擊敗的卡羅莉娜．普莉絲可娃，以「不可思議的網壇生涯」來恭喜這位澳洲人。

"It was a privilege to share a court with you," tweeted the Czech former world number one. "You will be missed."

「和你共同分享一個球場是我的榮幸」，這位捷克前球后在推特上說，「我們會想念你」。

Britain’s three-time Grand Slam champion and former number one Andy Murray said on Twitter: "Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player"

英國的三屆大滿貫冠軍、前球王安迪．莫瑞在推特上說，「為@ashbarty高興，為網壇難過，多棒的一個球員啊」。

The World Tennis Association thanked Barty "for the indelible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts".

世界網球協會感謝巴蒂「在球場上、球場下與我們心中留下不可磨滅的印記」。

新聞辭典

outpouring：名詞，洩出、傾訴、流露。例句：The war produced an outpouring of literature, poems, novels and plays.（這場戰爭產生了大量的文學作品、詩篇、小說和戲劇。）

gutted：（英國俚語）形容詞，非常沮喪（傷心、失望）的。例句：His girlfriend broke up with him. He’s absolutely gutted.（他的女友和他分手了，他傷心透了。）

indelible：形容詞，無法抹滅的、無法消除的。

