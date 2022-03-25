中英對照讀新聞》Tsunami-hit cities keen to offer homes to Ukrainians 遭海嘯侵襲的城市熱切要提供烏克蘭人落腳處

日本岩手縣宮古市田老地區的民眾，11日在東日本大地震11週年當天，於當地新建的防波堤悼念罹難者。（歐新社檔案照）

2022/03/25 05:30

◎張沛元

This disaster-hit city is offering to lay down the red carpet for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion of their homeland to return the kindness shown by the world when it was devastated by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

這座受災（日本）城市正盛大歡迎逃離俄羅斯入侵其家園的烏克蘭人，以回報全世界在該市於2011年遭逢一場重大地震與海嘯摧殘時所展現的善意。

Futoshi Toba, mayor of Rikuzentakata in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture, proposed the gesture during a March 12 meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was visiting as part of a tour of the three prefectures hardest hit by tsunami generated by the magnitude-9.0 Great East Japan Earthquake.

日本岩手縣陸前高田市市長戸羽太3月12日與（日本）首相岸田文雄會面時，表達此意。來訪的岸田當時正造訪在規模9.0的東日本大地震中受創最重的3個縣。

"When we were flattened by the disaster, people around the world extended their assistance to us and we remain eternally grateful," Toba told Kishida. "We are very keen to take in Ukrainian refugees."

「當我們被災難打倒在地時，世界各地民眾對我們伸出援手，我們迄今依然銘感五內，」戶羽告訴岸田。「我們非常熱切要接收烏克蘭難民。」

新聞辭典

lay down the red carpet for someone：慣用語，動詞較常用roll out，可單純指為某人鋪紅毯（字面意義），引申為盛大、隆重歡迎某人。例句：The board of directors decided to roll out the red carpet for the guests.（董事會決定盛大歡迎貴客。）

flatten：動詞，把…弄平，弄倒。

take in someone：慣用語，提供某人住處過夜或生活，收容，收留，收養。例句：The government was accused by critics of not taking in refugees as many as possible.（批評人士指控政府未能盡量多收容難民。）

