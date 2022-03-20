中英對照讀新聞》Eiffel Tower grows by six metres with new antenna新天線讓艾菲爾鐵塔長高6公尺

巴黎艾菲爾鐵塔的頂端15日完成新天線的裝設。（法新社）

2022/03/20 05:30

◎周虹汶

The Eiffel Tower grew by six metres on Tuesday when vertigo-defying engineers fitted a new radio antenna on top of the Paris monument with the aid of a helicopter.

艾菲爾鐵塔週二長高了6公尺，當無懼暈眩的工程師靠著直升機的幫助，在這座巴黎名勝古蹟上安裝了新的無線電天線。

The tallest building in Paris, known affectionately as the Iron Lady, measures 330 metres in height after the new addition.

這座巴黎最高的建築物被親切地稱為鐵娘子，加上新建物之後的高度是330公尺。

A smattering of tourists watched as the antenna was lowered into position on Tuesday morning, with the two engineers tasked with securing it to the structure barely visible from the ground.

在週二早上，只有極少數的觀光客看到天線被垂降到定點，負責確保它固定在結構上的兩名工程師從地面上幾乎看不見。

The new antenna will be used to transmit digital radio for the capital region.

這座新天線將被用來向首都地區傳遞數位廣播。

"It’s a moment of great pride, historic, rare in the history of the Eiffel Tower," the head of the tower’s operating company, Jean-François Martins, told reporters. "She is returning to her roots as a place of technological and scientific experimentation," he said.

巴黎鐵塔的營運公司負責人泂─馮索瓦．馬赫當告訴記者，「這是偉大驕傲的一刻，具有歷史性，在艾菲爾鐵塔史上罕見」。「她正回到作為技術與科學實驗場所的根源」。

新聞辭典

vertigo：名詞，暈眩、頭暈。例句：Doctors use the term vertigo to describe this condition.（醫生使用暈眩一詞來描述這種症狀）

affectionately：副詞，摯愛地、親切地、深情地。

smattering： 名詞，點滴、少量、淺薄的知識。例句：There was also a good smattering of members who had just joined.（也有不少剛加入的成員。）

