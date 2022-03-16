中英對照讀新聞》Asda car park in Llandudno blocked by fighting goats 藍迪德諾的阿斯達超市停車場被打架的山羊堵住
A pair of fighting goats blocked off the entrance to a supermarket car park.
兩隻打架的山羊堵住一家超市汽車停車場的入口。
A herd of Great Orme goats were seen at Asda in Llandudno, Conwy county, with one pair locking horns at the traffic lights.
一群大奧姆山羊出現在康威郡藍迪德諾的阿斯達超市，其中兩隻在交通號誌燈前打架。
Nurse Michelle Evans, who saw them, said: "They were having a right scrap and making a heck of a noise. It sounded like one was hurt."
當時看到山羊的護理師密雪兒‧伊凡說，「牠們當時正打得激烈，發出非常大的聲音，聽起來好像有一隻受傷了。」
Ms Evans added: "They were really going at it. The two goats fighting had their horns locked while the rest of the herd was just watching."
伊凡女士又說，「牠們真的很拚命地打，兩隻山羊纏鬥，其他的羊就在旁邊看。」
新聞辭典
right：形容詞，非常的、十足的（用於強調不好的事情）。例句：Our house is in a right mess.（我們的房子一團亂。）
go at sth./sb.：片語，賣力做某事/激烈爭論。例句：I’ve been going at the report for the last four days.（我過去4天一直在努力做這份報告。）
scrap：名詞或動詞，打架，吵架。例句：I don’t want to scrap about it anymore.（我不想再為這件事吵架了。）