中英對照讀新聞》Astrology helps dogs find new owners 星座幫助狗狗找到新主人

美國一家動物庇護所透過星座為狗狗尋找匹配的主人。（路透檔案照）

2022/03/10 05:30

◎孫宇青

Wags and Walks adoption center, an animal shelter in Los Angeles, teamed up with website building company Squarespace to create the website wagsandwalksfoster.com, which shows dogs and their star signs to help get better foster matches.

洛杉磯一家動物庇護所「維格斯及沃克斯領養中心」，與網站架設公司「Squarespace」合作創建網站wagsandwalksfoster.com，在上頭展示狗狗及牠們的星座，以尋求更速配的主人。

請繼續往下閱讀...

"Compatibility is a huge factor when it comes to pairing a pet with a foster owner and what better way to showcase compatibility than with astrological signs?" said Ashley Camale, head of consumer, product and international communications at Squarespace Inc.

Squarespace的客戶、產品及國際通訊主任艾希莉‧卡梅爾說：「配對寵物和領養主人時，彼此的匹配度是重大考量，還有什麼比星座更能展現匹配度？」

Workers at Wags and Walks keep records of personality traits and likes and dislikes of each dog in their care.

「維格斯及沃克斯」員工會在照料每一隻狗狗時，記錄牠們的性格特質、喜歡及不喜歡的東西。

Ariana Howell, the center’s volunteer coordinator, said, "Though for the most part we don’t know their actual birthdays, we assign them a star sign based on their personalities as we get to know them."

該中心的志工協調員亞莉安娜‧霍威爾說：「雖然大部分情況是，我們不知道牠們真正的生日，但我們還是會在了解牠們的過程中，依據性格特質為牠們選定一個星座。」

Since the website launched in mid-October, foster applications submitted to the shelter have increased by 20 percent.（Reuters）

網站10月中旬上線後，提出領養申請的數量增加20％。（路透）

新聞辭典

foster：動詞或形容詞，養育。例句：There are three foster cats in our home.（我們家有3隻領養的貓咪。）

compatibility：名詞，相容性、適合性。例句：Compatibility problems may occur when upgrading the operating system.（升級作業系統時可能發生相容性問題。）

keep a record of：動詞片語，記錄。例句：She keeps records of daily meals meticulously.（她一絲不苟地記錄日常飲食。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法