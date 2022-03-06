中英對照讀新聞》Built in wake of WWII, Kyiv metro offers shelter from Russian shells 在二戰後興建 基輔地鐵成俄軍砲火避難所

一名烏克蘭軍人二日在首都基輔的一處地鐵站抱起迎接他歸來的兒子。他的家人正在地鐵站內躲避戰火。（歐新社）

2022/03/06 05:30

◎周虹汶

The wounded Ukrainian soldier dropped his crutches to the Kyiv metro station floor and picked up his five-year-old son, first wiping tears from his shaking wife’s face.

這名受傷的烏克蘭士兵把他的拐杖丟在基輔地鐵車站的地板上，先擦去發抖的妻子的臉頰淚水，接著抱起他的5歲兒子。

The sweet smell of sweat from the bodies of sheltering Ukrainians permeated the damp, chilly air around them.

躲在避難所的人們身上散發出的甜蜜汗味，瀰漫在他們周遭潮濕、寒冷的空氣中。

But Sergiy and Natalia Badylevych were oblivious to the cooking odours and the dozing families spread out on the floor of what has become one of Kyiv’s deepest and safest bomb shelters.

但是謝爾蓋和娜塔莉雅．巴迪列維奇對烹飪的氣味，以及散布在基輔最深及最安全的避難所之一的地鐵地板上打盹的許多人家毫不在意。

Ukraine’s capital began building its subway system while memories of World War II were still raw in the early 1960s.

烏克蘭的首都在對第二次世界大戰記憶猶新的1960年代初期開始興建地鐵系統。

Its 52 stations and tunnels were built with the dual purpose of moving people and sheltering them should bombs start falling again.

基輔地鐵所興建的52個車站和隧道具有雙重目的，即在萬一炸彈再次開始落下時運輸與庇護他們。

新聞辭典

wake：名詞，船跡、航跡、物體通過留下的痕跡。in (the) wake of…指追隨、在…之後。例句：Miseries follow in the wake of war.（戰爭之後苦難隨至。）

oblivious：形容詞，健忘的、毫不在意的、未察覺的。例句：She was oblivious to our warnings.（她對我們的警告視若無睹。）

raw：形容詞，當用在something is still raw in our memory的句子時，raw指的是我們仍然記得某事，有如它不久前才發生。例句： The details of the incident are unforgettable and are still fresh in our mind.（這起事件的細節令人難忘，迄今仍記憶猶新。）

