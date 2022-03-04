中英對照讀新聞》Alabama judge praises civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin after clearing her arrest record 阿拉巴馬州法官在撤銷其逮捕紀錄後推崇民權先驅者克勞黛‧寇文

去年10月，美國黑人民權先驅者寇文在訴請撤銷當年逮捕紀錄後的記者會上，接受仰慕者獻花。（法新社）

2022/03/04 05:30

◎張沛元

Judge Calvin Williams of Montgomery, Alabama, wasn’t born yet when 15-year-old Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a White person on a bus. But he says he benefited from the civil rights pioneer. And it’s not lost on him that he is now the one – 66 years later – who was able to expunge the record of that incident and clear her name.

當15歲的克勞黛‧寇文在巴士上因拒絕讓座給白人而被捕時，（美國）阿拉巴馬州蒙哥馬利的法官卡文‧威廉斯甚至還沒出生。但他說，他從這位民權先驅者身上獲益良多，而他如今成為66年後抹去此（逮捕）紀錄與還她清白的人，對他而言影響甚大。

"I want to thank you for your courage. Your courageous act. I want to, on behalf of myself and all of the judges in Montgomery, offer my apology for an injustice that was perpetrated upon you," Williams said sitting next to Colvin in an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings."

「我要感謝你的勇氣，你的勇敢之舉，我要代表我本人與蒙哥馬利的所有法官，就曾強加於你身上的不公正，表達歉意，」與寇文並肩而坐接受晨間新聞CBS Mornings獨家專訪的威廉斯說。

"I’m so glad I’m sitting next to the judge. And he’s colored," said Colvin. "No, it doesn’t matter what color you are. Righteous is righteous."

「我很高興坐在法官身邊。他是有色人種，」寇文說。「不，什麼膚色不重要，正義就是正義。」

新聞辭典

give up：片語，放棄。例句：He gave up smoking after years of smoking two packs a day.（他在1天抽2包菸多年後戒菸了。）

not be lost on (someone)：慣用語，對某人有重要或明顯影響；為某人所珍惜或了解。be lost on (someone)：慣用語，對（笑話或評價）對（某人）沒有產生效果，未被（某人）理解或接受。例句：The joke was completely lost on me.（我完全聽不懂這個笑話。）

expunge：動詞，刪除、抹去、勾銷。

