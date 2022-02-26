中英對照讀新聞》Giant strawberry earns Israeli farmer a Guinness World Record 大草莓替以色列農夫贏得金氏世界紀錄

以色列農夫查希．埃里兒種的289克大草莓（圖左）締造金氏世界紀錄。（路透）

2022/02/26 05:30

◎周虹汶

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world’s heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.

根據《金氏世界紀錄大全》，以色列農夫查希．埃里兒種出全世界最重的草莓。

At 289 grams, the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel’s Volcani Institute where the strain was developed.

重達289公克，服務於研發該品種的以色列「火山中心」研究人員尼爾．戴說，這顆草莓約是當地「伊蘭」品種正常苺果平均重量的5倍。

The strawberry was 18 cm long and 34 cm in circumference, the online Guinness entry said.

網路上的金氏登錄資料說，這顆草莓18公分長、圓周為34公分。

Ariel had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit were growing on his family farm last year. He has been waiting for confirmation it was a record while keeping the giant strawberry in the freezer as proof.

埃里兒去年看到家族農場的水果生長尺寸後，一直期盼成為贏家。等著紀錄確認的同時，他把這顆大草莓放進冰箱保存當證據。

Unusually cold weather in early 2021 slowed the strawberry’s ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book’s website.（Reuters）

根據這本紀錄冊的網站，2021年初不尋常的寒冷天氣延緩了這顆草莓的熟化過程，讓它得以繼續變重。（路透）

新聞辭典

strain：名詞，指拉緊、沈重壓力、扭傷、品種。例句：During 1918, there was a worldwide pandemic of a virulent strain of influenza.（在1918年期間，一種致病性強的流感菌株在全球大流行。）

onto a winner：片語，指勝券在握、成為贏家、獲得可預期的勝利。例句：She is the sole importer of this product, and she certainly thinks she’s onto a winner.（她是這項產品的唯一進口商，當然自以為銷售成績勝券在握。）

ripen：動詞，指使成熟、經貯存等使鮮美可口、癤成熟可去膿。例句：Time will soon ripen.（時機很快就會成熟。）

