中英對照讀新聞》Food is more expensive than it has been in decades 食物將比過去數十年來得貴

食物價格上漲導致外食與在家自己煮的花費暴漲。圖為去年10月一名消費者在美國舊金山一家Safeway超市選購肉品。（法新社）

2022/02/25 05:30

◎ 張沛元

Bad news for American consumers: It’s getting more expensive to dine out, and it’s getting more expensive to eat at home.

告訴美國消費者一個壞消息：在外用餐愈來愈貴，在家吃（也）愈來愈貴。

Restaurant prices spiked 5.8% over the 12 months ending in November without seasonal adjustments, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. That’s the largest 12-month increase since the year ended January 1982.

美國勞工統計局週五表示，在截至（去年）11月的過去12個月中，餐廳價格在無季節性調價的情況下飆升5.8%，為自在1982年1月結束的一年以來的12個月最大增幅。

And unfortunately for those hoping to curb spending by turning to home cooking, grocery prices are also at record highs.

不幸的是，對那些想在家煮飯以控制支出的人來說，食物雜貨價格也處於歷史新高。

The sharp increases underscore the fact that restaurants and food makers are not immune to supply chain and labor pressures contributing to pricing increases across the board.

價格暴漲凸顯此一事實，即餐廳與食物製造廠商也無法不受到導致價格全面上漲的供應鏈斷鏈與缺工壓力的影響。

新聞辭典

spike：名詞，大釘，尖頭；非常高的數量，價格或程度。動詞，上升至非常高。例句：Oil prices spiked to their highest level in seven years on Tuesday after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to enter Ukraine.（在俄羅斯總統普廷下令俄軍進入烏克蘭後，油價週二飆升至7年來最高程度。）

curb：動詞／名詞，控制；限制，約束；抑制。

across the board：慣用語，全面地，整體地，包括一切地。例句： The presidential candidate has promised to cut taxes across the board if elected.（這名總統候選人承諾，一旦當選，全面減稅。）

