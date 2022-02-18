中英對照讀新聞》India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021 印度佳麗桑德胡贏得2021年環球小姐后冠

印度佳麗桑德胡（中）去年12月13日摘下環球小姐后冠，巴拉圭佳麗費瑞拉（右）與南非佳麗恩史旺（左）分獲2、3名。圖為3人等待名次揭曉。（歐新社）

2022/02/18 05:30

◎張沛元

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Sunday, marking the end of a controversial pageant hosted in southern Israel.

印度的哈娜茲‧桑德胡週日加冕成為2021年環球小姐，為這場在以色列南部舉行且爭議不斷的選美比賽劃下句點。

The pageant was held in the resort city of Eilat, with 80 women from around the world competing for the crown. Sunday night was the last day of the competition, with eliminations narrowing down the number of finalists until the last two remained.

這場選美賽在以國度假城市埃拉特舉行，有來自世界各地的80位佳麗爭奪后冠。週日晚間是比賽最後一天，決賽人數一路縮減至最後只剩下2人。

Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and Lalela Mswane of South Africa were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

巴拉圭的娜蒂亞‧費瑞拉與南非的拉蕾拉‧恩史旺分別為亞軍與季軍。

The South African government withdrew its support and called on Mswane to drop out, citing Israeli treatment of Palestinians, calling it "apartheid," a charge Israel has vehemently denied.

南非政府曾撤回對這場選美賽的支持，並呼籲恩史旺退賽，理由是以色列對待巴勒斯坦人的方式有如「種族隔離」，但以國政府怒駁該指控。

新聞辭典

crown：動詞，加冕，立…為王；名詞，王冠。

narrow down：慣用語，把…縮減，壓縮。例句：The police have narrowed down the scope of the investigation.（警方已經縮小調查範圍。）

drop out：慣用語，停止；退出；中斷。例句：The runner stumbled and fell during the competition but refused to drop out.（跑者在比賽中踉蹌跌倒，但拒絕退賽。）

