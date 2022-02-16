為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Alleged CIA ’black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale 被指為中情局在立陶宛的「黑獄」要出售

    被指為美國中情局在立陶宛「黑獄」的房舍。（路透）

    被指為美國中情局在立陶宛「黑獄」的房舍。（路透）

    2022/02/16 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A two-storey complex in a forested suburb of Vilnius that human rights organisations say was a CIA "black site" used for torture during the so-called war on terror is being put up for sale.

    位於維爾紐斯一處林木茂密郊區的兩層樓建築物正在求售；這棟建物被人權組織指稱，是中央情報局在所謂打擊恐怖主義戰爭期間用於刑求的「黑獄」。

    Lithuanian officials have denied the site’s use by the CIA but it matches the description of a facility codenamed "Violet" mentioned in a US senate investigation. A Lithuanian parliament investigation also described a similar facility.

    立陶宛官員已否認該處地點被CIA使用，但此建物符合美國參議院一份調查中對一處代號「紫羅蘭」設施的描述。立陶宛國會的一項調查也曾描述過類似設施。

    The gated property in the suburb of Antaviliai operated until March 2004 as a riding academy and cafe owned by a local family.

    這座位於安塔維里郊區設有門禁的房產，在2004年3月前由當地一戶人家擁有，經營馬術學校和咖啡。

    The family then sold the property to Elite, a now-defunct company registered in Delaware, Panama and Washington DC.

    該戶人家後來將房子賣給在德拉瓦、巴拿馬和華府註冊的公司「菁英」，這家公司現已停止運作。

    US media reports said it was a front company for the CIA. (AFP)

    美國媒體報導，該公司是為CIA掩護的幌子公司。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    forested：形容詞，林木叢生的。例句：We live in a forested valley.（我們住在一處林木蔥鬱的山谷。）

    put sth.up for sale：片語，開始出售某物。例句：We will put our house up for sale soon.（我們很快就會把房子交付出售。）

    front：名詞，偽裝。例句：Her smile is just a front.（她的微笑只是做做樣子。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播