中英對照讀新聞》Alleged CIA ’black site’ in Lithuania put up for sale 被指為中情局在立陶宛的「黑獄」要出售

被指為美國中情局在立陶宛「黑獄」的房舍。（路透）

2022/02/16 05:30

◎管淑平

A two-storey complex in a forested suburb of Vilnius that human rights organisations say was a CIA "black site" used for torture during the so-called war on terror is being put up for sale.

位於維爾紐斯一處林木茂密郊區的兩層樓建築物正在求售；這棟建物被人權組織指稱，是中央情報局在所謂打擊恐怖主義戰爭期間用於刑求的「黑獄」。

Lithuanian officials have denied the site’s use by the CIA but it matches the description of a facility codenamed "Violet" mentioned in a US senate investigation. A Lithuanian parliament investigation also described a similar facility.

立陶宛官員已否認該處地點被CIA使用，但此建物符合美國參議院一份調查中對一處代號「紫羅蘭」設施的描述。立陶宛國會的一項調查也曾描述過類似設施。

The gated property in the suburb of Antaviliai operated until March 2004 as a riding academy and cafe owned by a local family.

這座位於安塔維里郊區設有門禁的房產，在2004年3月前由當地一戶人家擁有，經營馬術學校和咖啡。

The family then sold the property to Elite, a now-defunct company registered in Delaware, Panama and Washington DC.

該戶人家後來將房子賣給在德拉瓦、巴拿馬和華府註冊的公司「菁英」，這家公司現已停止運作。

US media reports said it was a front company for the CIA. (AFP)

美國媒體報導，該公司是為CIA掩護的幌子公司。（法新社）

新聞辭典

forested：形容詞，林木叢生的。例句：We live in a forested valley.（我們住在一處林木蔥鬱的山谷。）

put sth.up for sale：片語，開始出售某物。例句：We will put our house up for sale soon.（我們很快就會把房子交付出售。）

front：名詞，偽裝。例句：Her smile is just a front.（她的微笑只是做做樣子。）

