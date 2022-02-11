中英對照讀新聞》William Shatner says Prince William is ’missing the point’ of space tourism 威廉沙特納說 威廉王子沒搞懂太空旅行的真諦

星際爭霸戰男星威廉沙特納（右2）反駁英國威廉王子對太空旅行的批評。（美聯社）

2022/02/11 05:30

◎張沛元

William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism.

在（英國）威廉王子出言批評太空觀光後，（男星）威廉‧沙特納反唇相譏，還擊這位未來國王。

Shatner, who blasted into space on one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.

搭乘亞馬遜創辦人傑夫‧貝佐斯的一艘火箭上太空的沙特納說，宣稱解決地球上的問題應優先於太空旅行的這位英國王室成員，「搞錯了」。

The 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor said that a power generating base could be constructed 250 miles above the Earth and used to supply homes and businesses below. "The prince is missing the point," he added.

這位90歲「星際爭霸戰」男演員說，距離地表250英里的上空可以蓋一座發電基地，用來供應地面住家與建築（所需）。「王子沒搞懂（太空旅行的真諦），」他補充道。

Without mentioning names, William criticized billionaires focused on space tourism in an interview Thursday with the BBC, saying they should invest more time and money in saving Earth.

威廉週四接受英國廣播公司訪問時，在未指名道姓的情況下批評億萬富豪聚焦太空觀光的現象，指稱富豪們應將更多時間與金錢投資於拯救地球。

新聞辭典

miss the point：慣用語，未能領會；未能理解。例句：He missed the point of everything I just said and didn’t let me explain it again.（他沒搞懂我剛才說的，還不讓我再次解釋。）

prioritize：動詞，優先考慮，訂定優先順序。

get the wrong idea (about someone or something)：慣用語，誤解，搞錯。例句：Don’t get the wrong idea about those two guys － they are brothers, not lovers.（別誤會那2位男生，他們是兄弟，不是情侶。）

