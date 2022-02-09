中英對照讀新聞》Biden tears into Trump blaming him directly for Jan. 6 violence 拜登猛批川普，直接歸咎他要為1月6日暴力負責

美國總統拜登1月6日在國會山莊發表演說，紀念國會遭暴力攻擊1週年。（法新社）

2022/02/09 05:30

◎管淑平

President Joe Biden blamed Donald Trump directly for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a year ago, saying the former president turned to violence to try to overturn the election he lost.

總統拜登將1年前的美國國會暴動直接歸咎川普，說這名前總統訴諸暴力，試圖推翻他輸掉的選舉。

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol," Biden said in a speech Thursday in the building’s Statuary Hall, commemorating the first anniversary of the insurrection.

「我國歷史上首次有一名總統，不僅輸掉選舉，還在一群暴民闖入國會時，設法阻止政權和平轉移」，拜登週四在國會大廈雕像廳發表紀念這場暴動週年的演說中表示。

Biden said that after Trump “rallied the mob to attack” the Capitol, he sat “in the private dining room off the Oval office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s capitol under siege.”

拜登說，川普「召集暴徒攻擊」國會山莊後，坐在「白宮橢圓形辦公室外的私人餐廳，看著電視播出這一切，在警方遭到攻擊、人命處於險境、這個國家的國會被圍困之際，坐視不理達數小時之久。」

新聞辭典

tear into sth./sb.：片語，猛烈抨擊（某事或人）。例句：He tore into his opponents.（他猛烈抨擊他的對手。）

turn to：片語，（遭遇困難時）開使做某事、或求助某人因應困境。例句：She turned to drugs after her divorce.（她離婚後開始吸毒。）

rally：動詞，號召，重整，使團結。例句：The candidate visited this town to rally supporters.（這名候選人造訪這座小鎮爭取支持者。）

