中英對照讀新聞》US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies 美國情報機構警告中國可能主宰先進科技

美國國旗（前）與中國五星旗。（美聯社資料照）

2021/11/24 05:30

◎管淑平

U.S. officials issued new warnings about China’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and a range of advanced technologies that could eventually give Beijing a decisive military edge and possible dominance over health care and other essential sectors in America.

美國官員針對中國在人工智慧和若干先進科技上的野心，發出新的警告，這些野心可能使北京終將擁有決定性的軍事優勢，而且可能宰制美國醫療保健和其他關鍵領域。

The counterintelligence center’s acting director, Michael Orlando, told reporters in a rare briefing that the U.S. "can’t afford to lose’’ ground to China in several key areas: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology.

反情報中心代理局長奧蘭多在一場罕見的簡報會上向記者說，美國在人工智慧、自動化系統、量子運算、半導體和生物科技等幾個關鍵領域，「承擔不起」輸給中國。

Orlando noted that Chinese businesses and academics are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party and are required to serve the party’s interests.

奧蘭多談到，中國企業和學術界對中國共產黨負有義務，被要求為黨的利益服務。

"Although we’ve been saying this for year after year, people are not digesting this,’’ he said. (AP)

「雖然我們多年來一直在說這件事，但是大家並沒有聽明白」，他說。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

edge：名詞，優勢。例句：The ruling party hold the edge in the election.（執政黨在這場選舉中佔優勢。）

lose ground to someone：片語，表現不如對手；lose ground：片語，失去支持。例句：Our candidates are losing ground among the liberal voters. （我們的候選人正失去自由派選民的支持。）

digest：動詞，理解（訊息）。例句：The paper is hard to digest.（這篇論文很難懂。）

