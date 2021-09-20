中英對照讀新聞》Sleeping too little or too much can increase risk of getting dementia, study finds 研究：睡太少或太多都會升高失智症風險

圖說：新研究發現，睡眠過少或過多都會增加患失智症的風險。示意圖。（路透資料照）

2021/09/20 05:30

◎陳成良

Older adults who sleep six hours or fewer a night may have elevated risk for dementia and other cognitive issues, a new study finds.

一項新研究發現，老年人每晚睡眠時間不超過6小時，罹患失智症和其他認知問題的風險可能更高。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Researchers at Stanford University measured seniors’ (ages 65 to 85) dementia risk and cognitive abilities, finding higher risk in those patients who regularly slept six or fewer hours compared to those who slept seven or eight hours.

史丹佛大學大學的研究人員測量了老年人（65至85歲）的失智症風險和認知能力，發現與睡眠7到8小時的患者相比，經常睡6小時或更少的人罹患失智症的風險更高。

Those seniors who slept nine or more hours also had lower cognitive functions and other health issues, but the researchers didn’t find the same high dementia risk in this group.

那些睡9個小時或更多小時的老年人，也有較低的認知功能和其他健康問題，但研究人員沒有發現這一組的失智症風險同樣高。

The findings demonstrate how important it is for adults to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, especially as they get older.

研究結果表明，成年人保持健康的睡眠週期是多麼重要，尤其在步入老年之後。

新聞辭典

dementia：醫學名詞，失智症。這一字源自拉丁語，de的字首為「遠離」，而 mens是「心智」的意思。全球華人社會對於dementia之譯法為「癡呆症」，台灣是第一個將dementia正名為「失智症」之國家，取代過去「老年癡呆」的蔑稱。

elevate：動詞，提升， 增加， 抬高。例句：Coffee always helped elevate her mood, even on difficult days. （咖啡總是能夠提振她的心情，特別是在很糟糕的日子裡。）

cognitive：形容詞，感知的；認知的；認識力的。例句：Some of her cognitive functions have been impaired.（她的部分認知能力受到損害。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法