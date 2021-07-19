為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》UK weighs ban on boiling live lobsters 英國考慮禁止活煮龍蝦

    英國正立法禁止活煮烹飪龍蝦。（美聯社）

    英國正立法禁止活煮烹飪龍蝦。（美聯社）

    2021/07/19 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    The United Kingdom is weighing a ban on boiling live lobsters, crabs and other crustaceans amid a push from animal welfare activists to include the invertebrates in legislation that would recognize them as sentient beings.

    英國正在考慮禁止煮食活龍蝦、螃蟹和其他甲殼綱動物，動物保護人士正在推動立法認定這些無脊椎動物是有知覺的生物。

    At present the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill, which is making its way through the House of Lords, covers only vertebrates — animals that have a backbone.

    目前，正在上議院審議的《動物福利（感知）法案》只涉及有脊骨的脊椎動物。

    Though the legislation currently only includes vertebrates, lawmakers are weighing expanding it to include invertebrates such as lobsters, as well as octopuses and mussels, according to The Times .

    據《泰晤士報》報導，儘管該立法目前只涵蓋脊椎動物，但立法者正在考慮將對象擴大到龍蝦、章魚、貽貝等無脊椎動物。

    The legislation comes as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it has commissioned a study to examine the creature’s sentience.

    在法案出爐之際，英國環境食品與鄉村事務部表示已委託進行一項研究，檢驗這些動物的感知能力。

    新聞辭典

    weigh：動詞，仔細考慮，權衡，斟酌。例句：He weighed the ideas in his mind.（他在腦中權衡著些想法。）

    sentient：形容詞，有知覺的；有感情的。例句： Man is a sentient being.（人是有感覺的生物。）

    commission：動詞，委託、安排。例句：The politician commissioned me to write a biography for him.（這位政治人物委託我替他撰寫傳記。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    活過來了！哈伯望遠鏡死機逾1個月 NASA宣布成功修復
    2021/07/18 06:28

    活過來了！哈伯望遠鏡死機逾1個月 NASA宣布成功修復

    英國接種覆蓋率高仍壓不住Delta 連2天新增逾5萬例
    2021/07/18 06:51

    英國接種覆蓋率高仍壓不住Delta 連2天新增逾5萬例

    伊朗缺水危機民眾上街抗議 1人死亡官方稱流彈擊斃
    2021/07/18 09:43

    伊朗缺水危機民眾上街抗議 1人死亡官方稱流彈擊斃

    洪災肆虐西歐 德國和比利時洪災死亡數增至170死
    2021/07/18 07:36

    洪災肆虐西歐 德國和比利時洪災死亡數增至170死

    東京奧運2020

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播