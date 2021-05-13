《中英對照讀新聞》Pooch waits six days outside Turkish hospital for sick owner－為了生病的主人 狗兒在土耳其醫院外等候6天

聖特爾克出院後和愛犬邦庫克感人重逢。（美聯社檔案照）

2021/05/13 05:30

◎孫宇青

A faithful, mix-breed dog named Boncuk waited for her 68-year-old owner Cemal Senturk outside a hospital in the city of Trabzon, Turkey, for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain embolism.

土耳其特拉布松市一隻忠誠、名為邦庫克的混種犬，在醫院外等待牠的68歲主人塞馬爾．聖特爾克將近1週，直到主人接受腦栓塞治療後出院為止。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Boncuk, whose name means "Beads" in reference to her hazel eyes, followed the ambulance, and began her vigil outside the entrance. She was occasionally fed by hospital staff.

邦庫克的名字意味「珠子」，代表牠擁有淡褐色眼珠。牠當時尾隨救護車，並開始在醫院門口守候。醫院員工偶爾會給牠食物。

"She doesn’t pose a danger to anyone. Everybody noticed the relationship between the dog and her owner. It makes everybody happy," the hospital’s communications director Fuat Ugur said.

醫院聯絡主任福瓦特．烏古爾說：「牠沒對任何人造成危險，大家都有注意到狗狗和主人的關係，且都為此感到開心。」

Senturk’s daughter tried to take the dog home several times, but she kept running away to return to the hospital.

聖特爾克的女兒曾多次試著帶狗狗回家，但牠一直跑回醫院。

When Senturk finally left the hospital, an overjoyed Boncuk ran alongside his wheelchair, jumping up to be petted and wagging her tail.

（Reuters）

當聖特爾克終於出院，喜出望外的邦庫克繞著他的輪椅奔跑，還跳上去討摸，並且搖著尾巴。

（路透）

【新聞辭典】

bead：名詞，珠子。例句：She wore a tasteful necklace of wooden beads at the party.（她戴著高雅的木珠項鍊出席派對。）

hazel：形容詞，淡褐色的。例句：Her hazel eyes were attractive to everyone.（她的淡褐色眼珠吸引眾人目光。）

vigil：名詞，值夜；守夜；警戒。例句：The family kept vigil beside his bed before he met his fate.（在他過世前，家人一直在床邊守候。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法