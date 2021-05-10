為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Men’s Loneliness Linked to an Increased Risk of Cancer 孤獨會增加男人罹癌風險

    新研究顯示，孤獨會增加中年男子罹癌風險。（示意圖，法新社）

    新研究顯示，孤獨會增加中年男子罹癌風險。（示意圖，法新社）

    2021/05/10 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    Lonely and single middle-aged men are at an increased risk of developing cancer than those in a relationship and with people around them, according to a new study.

    新研究發現，孤獨的單身中年男人，比有穩定交往對象、身邊有伴的中年男人，罹癌風險更高。

    A team from the University of Eastern Finland worked with 2,570 middle-aged men, monitoring their health and mortality from the 1980s to the present day.

    東芬蘭大學的研究團隊調查2570名中年男性，從1980年代開始就一直監測他們的健康狀況和死亡率。

    Over the course of the study 25% of participants had developed cancer, with 11% of the Finnish men involved dying from the condition.

    在研究過程中，25%的參與者罹患癌症，其中11%的芬蘭男性死於這種疾病。

    There was a ’clear link’ between loneliness and an increased risk of cancer, the team explained, with being lonely increasing the risk of cancer by about ten percent.

    研究團隊解釋說，孤獨與癌症風險的增加之間存在「明顯聯繫」，孤獨會使罹癌風險增加約10%。

    Globally, cancer is the second leading cause of death. Loneliness has been suggested as a risk factor for cancer mortality. However, connections between loneliness, social isolation, and cancer are poorly understood.

    從全球來看，癌症是第二大死因。孤獨感已被認為是導致癌症死亡的危險因素。然而，人們對孤獨、社會孤立和癌症之間的聯繫了解甚少。

    Recent studies have suggested that loneliness could be as significant a health risk as smoking or being overweight, according to the researchers.

    研究人員說，近期的研究顯示，孤獨對健康的危害可能和吸菸、過重一樣大。

    新聞辭典

    in a relationship：片語，穩定交往中。例句：I am in a relationship.（我穩定交往中。）

    mortality：名詞，死亡數；死亡率。例句：Infant mortality headed into a steep dive.（嬰兒死亡率開始急劇下降。）

    isolation：名詞，隔離；分離；孤獨。例句：The prisoner had been kept in isolation for three days.（這名囚犯已被隔離3天。）

