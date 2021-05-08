中英對照讀新聞》Japan town builds giant statue with Covid grant日本城鎮用冠狀病毒疾病補助金建巨型雕塑

日本石川縣北部能登町使用政府提供的2019冠狀病毒疾病紓困金，建造一座巨大的烏賊雕塑，試圖吸引觀光人潮。（法新社）

2021/05/08 05:30

◎周虹汶

A remote Japanese fishing town has sparked debate after spending coronavirus relief funds on a giant squid statue that cost nearly $250,000 in a controversial bid to boost post-pandemic tourism.

一個偏遠的日本漁業城鎮把冠狀病毒疾病紓困金花在一座巨型烏賊雕像後引發了爭議，該作品耗資近25萬美元，企圖藉此促進後疫情時代的觀光。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The huge pink monument with its tentacles outstretched was unveiled in March by the coastal town of Noto in central Japan as a proud nod to its local delicacy.

這座伸出觸手的巨大粉紅色紀念碑，3月在日本中部海岸城鎮能登町揭幕，以向當地美食致敬。

Despite online debate over the merits of the public spending, local officials said they hoped the installation at a roadside rest stop would pique travellers’ interest.

儘管網路上爭辯這項公共開支的價值，當地官員說，他們希望這座設在一處路邊休息站的裝置會激起旅客興趣。

Many people came to see the 13-metre monument this week during a series of public holidays, the official said, with children playing on it and adults taking quirky pictures for social media. （AFP）

官員說，許多人在本週公共連假期間來看這座13公尺的紀念碑，孩子在上頭玩，成人則拍搞怪照片放上社群媒體。（法新社）

新聞辭典

outstretch：動詞，指伸出、伸展得超出範圍、擴展、拉長。例句：Her behavior outstretches my patience.（她的行為超出我的容忍範圍。）

nod：動詞，指點頭，尤指點頭贊同、點頭致意、點頭示意；名詞，指點頭。例句：He nodded for me to come in.（他點頭示意要我進來。）

pique：名詞，指生氣、嘔氣、慍怒；動詞，指使生氣、激怒、刺激、激起好奇心等。例句：He went off in a fit of pique.（他一氣之下就離開了。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法