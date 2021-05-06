為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Food of the future? EU nations put mealworms on the menu 未來食物？歐洲聯盟國家把麵包蟲放進菜單

    2014年9月21日在比利時商業重鎮安特衛普的美食車節，即見各式蟲類點心。圖為一名餐車老闆端出一碗黃色麵包蟲。（美聯社檔案照）

    2014年9月21日在比利時商業重鎮安特衛普的美食車節，即見各式蟲類點心。圖為一名餐車老闆端出一碗黃色麵包蟲。（美聯社檔案照）

    2021/05/06 05:30

    ◎周虹汶

    Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.

    乾燥的黃色麵包蟲可能很快就會在全歐洲超級市場與餐廳上架了。

    The European Union’s 27 nations gave the greenlight Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle’s larvae on the market as a "novel food."

    歐盟27國週二批准販賣甲蟲類麵包蟲之幼蟲做為「新型食物」的提案。

    The move came after the EU’s food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.

    這項措施發生在歐盟食品安全局今年發布一項總結蠕蟲安全能吃的科學民意調查之後。研究人員說，不管是整條或以粉末狀下肚，蠕蟲都是一種蛋白質豐富的零食，或其他食物的原料之一。

    Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the Commission said. （AP）

    歐盟執行委員會說，過敏反應可能發生在本來就對甲殼類和塵蟎過敏的人身上。（美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    hit the shelves：片語動詞，指上架、上市、開始販售。例句：That product has already hit the store shelves.（那個產品已經開始販售。）

    give the greenlight：片語動詞，指批准、給方便。例句： She said that the release of the men gave the green light to terrorism.（她說，放了這些人等於縱容恐怖主義。）

    put on the market：片語動詞，指出售。例句：The property was put on the market for $6 million but failed to sell.（這件房產標價600萬美元出售，但沒賣出。）

