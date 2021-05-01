中英對照讀新聞》Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery 玻利維亞女孩在墓地遠距上課

任職於公墓的阿蘭諾卡帶著女兒妮迪上班。（路透檔案照）

2021/05/01 05:30

◎孫宇青

Neydi, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic. The only difference is the setting： surrounded by tombstones in a public cemetery in highland city La Paz.

玻利維亞小學生妮迪和世界上許多孩童一樣，在疫情期間線上學習。唯一不同的是環境：她在高地城市拉巴斯一處公墓的墓碑群中上課。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Bolivia has kept its schools largely closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing many parents to find novel ways to get their kids online for class. It is particularly challenging in a country with sporadic internet connectivity, limited access to expensive computers, and high costs for mobile data.

在新冠肺炎爆發期間，玻利維亞學校大部分時候是關閉的，迫使許多家長苦思讓孩子線上上課的新方式。在這個網路連線分散、昂貴電腦取得受限、手機數據代價高昂的國家，線上上課尤具挑戰性。

Neydi’s mother, Jeanete Alanoca, a 30-year-old indigenous Aymara who makes a living working at the General Cemetery of La Paz, decided to bring her daughter along with her to make use of the area’s free WiFi. Neydi does not have her own device and must use her mother’s cellphone to do her schoolwork.（Reuters）

妮迪的30歲母親珍奈特．阿蘭諾卡是當地艾馬拉族人，靠著在拉巴斯市公墓的工作維生。她決定帶著女兒上班，好利用工作場合的免費無線網路。妮迪沒有自己的手機，必須用媽媽的手機做功課。（路透）

新聞辭典

cemetery：名詞，墓地。例句：At the other side of the cemetery, mourners stood around a grave.（在墓園另一端，弔唁者圍著一個墓穴站立。）

log on：動詞片語，登入（電腦系統）。例句：Over ten thousand people logged on to the ticket system at the same time.（逾10萬人同時登入票務系統。）

sporadic：形容詞，偶發的；分散的。例句：At least 100 people have been killed this year in sporadic outbursts of ethnic violence.（今年以來至少100人在偶發的種族暴力事件中喪命。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法