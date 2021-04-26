為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Darius, the world’s longest rabbit, is missing 全球體型最長兔子「大流士」不知去向

    英國巨兔「大流士」（Darius）日前失蹤。（美聯社）

    英國巨兔「大流士」（Darius）日前失蹤。（美聯社）

    2021/04/26 05:30

    ◎陳成良

    One of the biggest bunnies in the world is missing, and authorities don’t think he just hopped away.

    世界上最大的兔子之一失蹤了，當局不認為牠是自己跳走的。

    Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, was last seen on Saturday in his pen in the village of Stoulton, England, about 130 miles northwest of London.

    「大流士」是一隻大陸巨兔，最後一次被看見是在週六，在位於倫敦西北約130英里、英格蘭斯圖頓村的圍欄裡。

    Measuring 4 feet and 3 inches long, he is the current Guinness record holder as the longest rabbit in the world, a title he’s held since 2010.

    牠體長4呎3吋（129公分），自2010年被金氏世界紀錄認證為全球體型最長的兔子，至今仍保有這項頭銜。

    Darius’ owner, Annette Edwards, upped the reward for finding the missing bunny to $2,750 on Tuesday.

    「大流士」的主人安妮特．愛德華茲週二將賞金提高到2750美元，來尋回走失的兔子。

    On Sunday, Edwards tweeted that Darius was stolen and pleaded for his return, saying the rabbit was too old for breeding now.

    週日，愛德華茲在推特發文說，「大流士」被偷了，並懇求把牠歸還，稱這隻兔子太老，現在不能繁殖了。

    新聞辭典

    hop：動詞，指單腳短跳或雙足猛力的動作，也指小鳥、青蛙等的跳躍。例句： I saw some bunnies hop on the grass.（我看到一些小兔子在草地上跳躍。）

    enclosure：名詞，圍起來的區域；圍欄。例句：These dairy cows are kept in an enclosure.（這些乳牛被圈養在圍欄裡。）

    plead：動詞，為（案件）辯護；懇求。例句： He pleaded for forgiveness.（他請求原諒。）

