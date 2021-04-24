《中英對照讀新聞》Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco和穿著熊熊裝從洛杉磯走到舊金山的男子來場相遇

33歲男子傑西．拉里奧斯穿「熊熊太陽」裝從美國西岸洛杉磯市走到舊金山。（路透）

2021/04/24 05:30

◎周虹汶

He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

他有一個巨大的軟墊頭套、完美圓潤的紅臉頰和一球尾巴，正從洛杉磯走向舊金山。

Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 644-km trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received.

傑西．拉里奧斯說，他不知到底是什麼啟發他，讓他穿扮成這個他稱為「熊熊太陽」的角色，並展開超過644公里的旅程，但他對於此舉獲得的關注感到高興。

"It was an impulsive decision for sure. I didn’t plan it out," said the 33-year-old in the brown-and-white suit he designed.

這個33歲穿著自身設計棕白相間服裝的男子說，「這當然是個衝動的決定。我沒計劃過。」

The journey Larios began on April 12 has morphed into something bigger, drawing fans from all over.

拉里奧斯4月12日起腳的這趟旅途，已演變成更大的一件事，到處引來粉絲。

Larios has started a GoFundMe account, which as of Wednesday had raised $7,100. Upon reaching San Francisco, he said he plans to hold an online vote to determine where to donate the money.

拉里奧斯開了一個「去贊助我」帳戶，截至週三已募到7100美元。抵達舊金山時，他說計劃辦個線上投票，來決定把這些錢捐到何處。

【新聞辭典】

plan out：片語動詞，指精心安排、籌劃。例句：I am planning out the project.（我正在為這項計畫做準備。）

morph into：片語動詞，指蛻變成、轉變為，例句：Our disappointment at the government gradually morphs into anger.（我們對政府的失望轉變成憤怒。）

donate：動詞，捐款、捐贈。

